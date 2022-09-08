New Delhi: The Delhi traffic police have made special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in central Delhi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the newly-christened Kartavya Path – a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate on Thursday. The Delhi Police said the arrangements have been made to facilitate the safety of pedestrians and ensure smooth movement of traffic in the New Delhi district. On Wednesday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved the renaming of Rajpath to ‘Kartavya Path’ at its special meeting and issued a public announcement about it.Also Read - Shark Attack Kills US Woman Snorkeling With Family In Bahamas

DELHI TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR KARTAVYA PATH

As per officials, general traffic movements will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm. The movement of vehicles will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (From C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road crossing), Purana Quila Road (From C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Dr Zakir Hussain Marg (From C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing), Pandara Road (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to roundabout Mansingh Road) Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road). Traffic movement will also be diverted on K G Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the advisory added.

ROADS AND JUNCTIONS TO WITNESS HEAVY TRAFFIC

Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, it said. Similarly, the roundabouts near Windsor Place and Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, the MLNP roundabout, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, the Mandi House roundabout and Sikandra Road are expected to witness heavy volume of traffic.

DIVERSION FOR DTC BUSES FROM 6PM TO 9PM

The advisory stated that diversion for buses would start at Moti Bagh crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama crossing on Ring Road, south foot of Lodhi flyover, ITO, I P flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT-T point and Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads, the advisory stated. The DTC has also been requested to organise a ‘park and ride’ facility from the following pick-up points to C-hexagon — Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN stadium, the traffic police advisory added.

ABOUT KARTAVYA PATH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate at 7 pm on Thursday. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the move symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. "These steps are in line with Prime Minister's second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of the colonial mindset," the statement said.

Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure.

Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience.

It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others.