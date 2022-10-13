Karwa Chauth 2022 Chand Nikalne Ka Samay: Karwa Chauth is here! And like every year, Hindu married women fast throughout the day for the good health and long life of their husbands. The tithi began sharply at 1:59 am. The Karwa Chauth upvasa (fast) time will begin at 6:20 am and end at 8:09 pm. The puja muhurat will begin at 5:54 pm and end at 7:08 pm. The Chaturthi tithi is from 01:59 am on October 13 till 03:08 am on October 14.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Check Moonrise (Chaand Nikalne Ka Samay) Timings in Chandigarh, Mohali, Ludhiana And Other Cities Here

Check timings for moon rise in Delhi-NCR and other cities here.

City Name Moon Sighting Time DELHI 08:24 PM NOIDA 05:53 PM to 07:08 PM GURUGRAM 08:11 PM FARIDABAD 8:10 PM AGRA 08:07 PM ALIGARH 08:06 PM JAIPUR 08:19 PM DEHRADUN 08:02 PM

Karwa Chauth takes place on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in Kartik month, during which married women observe the nirjala vrat (fast without food or water) from sunrise until moonrise. They break their fast after offering special prayer to Chaand (moon).