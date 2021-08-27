New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador of the AAP government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.Also Read - Delhi Registers 35 Fresh Covid Cases, One Death; Kejriwal Govt Mulls Reopening of Schools

“Some of the students in government schools come from very poor backgrounds and there are very few people to guide them. We are appealing to educated people to become mentors for these children,” Kejriwal while addressing a joint press conference with Sood. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Latest Update: Kejriwal Govt Lifts Restrictions, Allows Markets to Open as Per Normal Timing From Monday | Check Latest Guidelines

“Sonu Sood ji has agreed to become the brand ambassador of our ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ program which will be launched soon,” Kejriwal said. Also Read - India Will Have to Prepare to Win 70 Medals in Olympics: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi CM added, “We are delighted to have onboard Sonu Sood, who has inspired lakhs of youth across the country with his selfless service to the nation.”

Kejriwal further said, “We have worked very hard to transform Delhi’s government schools. Now we want to make education a people’s revolution. When young people across the country join our education revolution, no one will be able to stop India from becoming a global leader”.

Kejriwal and Sood both said that no discussions around politics were held.

“We just discussed this programme and no political discussions were held,” Kejriwal told reporters at a joint press conference with Sood.

(With inputs from agencies)