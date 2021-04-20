New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday went into self-isolation after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for Covid-19. Sunita’s test reports came back positive for the Covid-19 infection. Last year in June, Kejriwal had got himself tested for Covid-19 infection after he developed a fever and sore throat. He had complained of fever and a sore throat, raising concerns if he had caught the coronavirus infection. His, however, tested negative for the infection later and joined work. Also Read - FACT Check: No, Modi Govt is NOT Planning to Impose Nationwide Lockdown Again. Read Details

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal urged people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis. He said that the decision was taken in view of their health and safety. Also Read - Over 56 Suburban Trains Cancelled in West Bengal After 90 Drivers, Guards Test Covid Positive

The lockdown in Delhi started from 10 PM on Monday and will continue till 5 AM on April 26. “The lockdown in Delhi has started today. This decision has been taken in view of your health and safety. Kindly cooperate with the government and stay home to keep safe from the infection,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister had announced the lockdown on Monday, saying the health system in Delhi was under extreme pressure due to a large number of COVID-19 patients and it might collapse if strict action was not taken.

The lockdown follows a weekend curfew imposed on Friday night. Earlier, the government had also enforced night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM, but the surging number of coronavirus cases remained unabated.

However, the Delhi government has allowed essential services and activities and also permitted movement for wedding ceremonies with a cap of 50 people. Funeral gatherings of upto 20 people are also allowed.

According to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, people going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination have been exempted from lockdown on production of a valid I-card.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent — meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.