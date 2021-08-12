New Delhi: In an effort to bring transparency and curb corruption in the transport department offices and also to provide freedom to Delhiites from long queues, brokers, middlemen at the RTO office, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched Faceless Services of the transport department to offer 33 major transport-related services completely online in the initial phase. Launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, these 33 services cover almost 95% of the applications.Also Read - PIL Seeking Direction To Place Indian Flag And Others Inside Courtrooms, Withdrawn from Delhi HC

These 33 faceless services of the Transport department can be availed online by Delhiites. Giving further details, Kejriwal said the services in different departments will be made online and faceless was done with the Transport department.

"It's a step towards India of the 21st century and use of technology. All Transport-related services can now be availed without visiting transport offices, taking leave or surrendering to middlemen," he said.

The chief minister said that real freedom for the people in the 75th Independence Day anniversary year will be to get rid of middlemen, bribery and long queues.

With Transport department services related to driving licence, registration certificate, permits and termination of hypothecation available online in a faceless manner, the government has closed down four MLOs including IP Estate Vasant Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Janakpuri.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said 3.50 lakh service requests were approved in a faceless manner during the trial of the online services, with people applying from their homes and getting work done without visiting any office.

With the launch of the faceless services, initially, 33 major transport-related services would become online, covering almost 95 per cent of the applications every year.

Interestingly, Delhi became the first state in the country to launch Faceless Services at this scale, complete with an e-sign facility, allowing people to save time and money spent on visiting the Transport offices.

What are its features:

An Aadhaar-based authentication system supported by AI-based face recognition technology with a feature mapping characteristic ensures a citizen to take their learner licence from the comfort of their home. The Faceless Services envision providing contactless, queueless, hassle-free services to the applicants applying online and getting work done without visiting any Transport department office. Apart from this, there will be three deputy commissioners sitting in Surajmal Vihar, Dwarka and Sarai Kale Khan, who will listen to the grievances of the people.

How to avail the online services: