New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to urge the Centre to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna.

"Vidhan Sabha has passed a resolution for awarding Sunderlal Bahuguna with Bharat Ratna. We will also request the same to the Centre. He was involved in various social issues including environment," Kejriwal said.

Taking part in a debate on the resolution on the first day of the assembly's Monsoon session, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although the House is passing this resolution, the entire country wants that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on Bahuguna.

“I think it will be an honour for the Bharat Ratna if the highest civilian award goes to Bahuguna,” he said.

The chief minister also noted that Sunderlal Bahuguna not only protected the environment but also worked for many other social causes. Opposition BJP, too, supported the resolution.