New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi government claimed that the Centre has blocked its doorstep delivery of ration scheme which was set to be launched in a couple of days, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Saturday, issued a clarification saying the proposal for the scheme has not been rejected as being portrayed by the Delhi government and the scheme has only been returned for reconsideration.

The L-G said that the move has been taken to ensure the constitutional scheme of things is followed in letter and spirit with the sole aim to ensure smooth decisions and seamless benefits to people at large.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government claimed the Centre has "stalled" its ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme that would have benefitted 72 lakh ration card holders in the national capital and termed the move "politically motivated."

Asserting that it was prepared to launch the scheme in the next few days, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in a statement, claimed the lieutenant governor returned the file on June 2 stating the scheme cannot be implemented.

It said, “The LG has rejected the file for implementation of doorstep delivery of ration citing two reasons — the Centre is yet to approve the scheme and an ongoing court case.”

The CMO claimed that after accepting all suggestions of the Centre, the Delhi government had sent the file for final approval and immediate rollout of the scheme to the LG on May 24 which was returned by him “rejecting” the scheme.