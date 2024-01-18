Kejriwal Likely To Skip ED Summons In Excise Policy Case, Plans 3-day Visit to Goa Today

Kejriwal will visit for Goa on January 18 as he is planning to evaluate the party's readiness in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On ED Summons, Kejriwal said he will do whatever needs to be done as per law.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was supposed to appear before ED on January 18, might skip the fourth summons on Thursday. The ED summon is related to the investigation into financial irregularities associated with the Delhi excise policy.

Kejriwal to Visit Goa Today

Media reports, citing sources from the chief minister’s office, claimed Kejriwal is all set to depart for Goa on January 18 as the Delhi CM is planning to evaluate the party’s readiness in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Even as the AAP refrained from releasing an official statement regarding the summons, the Delhi CM earlier said during an event that he would undertake “whatever is necessary as per law.”

Earlier, Kejriwal had planned to go to Goa on January 11, however, postponed it to oversee the Republic Day preparations in Delhi. In the excise policy case, the Delhi CM received the fourth summons from the ED last week, asking him to appear on January 18. However, it seems that he might, once again, not attend the federal agency summons.

Kejriwal To Visit Ayodhya After Jan 22

In another development, Kejriwal said he will visit Ayodhya after January 22 with family. He further added that the Delhi government will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya after the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony.

Talking to the reporters, Kejriwal said, “We will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22. They had said that a final invitation would be given by their team but we did not receive it. In the letter received earlier, it was mentioned that only one person is allowed due to security reasons and VIP movements.”

“I want to visit Ayodhya with my family. My parents are very keen to visit the Ram Temple, so we’ll go someday after January 22,” he added.

Kejriwal on ED Summons

When asked about the summons of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for the fourth time in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case, asking him to join the investigation on January 18, the Chief Minister said, “We will do whatever needs to be done as per law.”

CM Arvind Kejriwal participated in a Bhajan Sandhya and interacted with senior citizens departing for Dwarkadhish on Wednesday under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

Addressing the senior citizens, Kejriwal said, “Every week, a train with pilgrims leaves from Delhi for either Puri, Rameswaram, Shirdi or Dwarkadhish. There are 12-13 such places. I try to come and meet you all before the journey.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.