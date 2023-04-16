Home

Kejriwal To Appear Before CBI Today in Delhi Liquor Scam, AAP Plans Massive Protest

During his visit to the CBI office, Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues and all the MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also accompany him to the CBI office.

Ahead of Kejriwal's appearance at the CBI, the Delhi Police has tightened security outside the CBI headquarters.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday for questioning in connection with the excise policy. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office on Sunday morning. During his visit to the CBI office, Kejriwal’s cabinet colleagues and all the MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also accompany him to the CBI office.

“They (CBI) have called me today and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions,” Kejriwal said in a video message.

#WATCH | They (CBI) have called me today and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/EoYsWjAESA — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

According to the news agency ANI, the Aam Aadmi Party will stage a protest in the national capital during the questioning of party chief Kejriwal at the CBI office on Sunday.

“If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then there is no one in this world who is honest,” Delhi Chief Minister said on Saturday, a day after CBI summoned him for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.

Ahead of Kejriwal’s appearance at the CBI, the Delhi Police has tightened security outside the CBI headquarters. Over 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters and section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place, they said.

Security has also been tightened outside the office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Rouse Avenue, the officials said.

Barricades have also been placed on streets at both these places — AAP office and CBI headquarters — to ensure the party’s workers and supporters do not create any trouble, a senior police official said.

“More than 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters to ensure no untoward incident takes place,” the official said.

The CBI has summoned Kejriwal at its office at 11 am, according to a notice issued by the probe agency.

Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month in the case. The AAP, however, has called the case a conspiracy against its leaders.

CBI officials have said they asked Kejriwal to appear on a Sunday as the offices in the area remain closed. It had adopted the same strategy when Sisodia was called at the agency’s headquarters, where he was grilled for eight hours before being taken into custody.

