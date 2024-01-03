AAP Says Kejriwal Will Not Go To ED Office Today, Calls Probe Agency’s Notice Illegal

Kejriwal Will Not Go To ED Office Today: AAP Calls Probe Agency's Notice Illegal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again decided to skip the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in connection with the Delhi excise case, the Aam Aadmi Party sources told news agency ANI. The Delhi CM was asked to appear before the agency on January 3.

“Ready to cooperate in ED investigation but the agency’s notice is illegal. They intend to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. They want to stop him from the election campaign,” the AAP sources told ANI.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not go to the ED office today, CM wrote to ED. "Ready to cooperate in ED investigation but the agency's notice is illegal. Their intention is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. They want to stop him from election campaign: AAP https://t.co/Wh1GzkDAK4 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

Calling the notice by the probe agency ‘illegal’, the AAP said Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with ED, but notice was sent with intention to arrest him and prevent him from election campaigning.

Notably, this is the third notice which was sent to Kejriwal after he refused to appear before the probe agency on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.

Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the probe agency on January 3 with regards to a money laundering case associated with the excise policy.

The AAP had on Tuesday said it would act according to the law over the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Kejriwal.

In reply to a question if Kejriwal would appear for the January 3 summons, the party’s spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar said, “Our legal team will be better equipped to answer this question. We will act as per the law.”

AAP sources told ANI that Kejriwal in his reply to ED has expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear today calling the notice “illegal”.

Kejriwal also questioned the timing of the notice as a move to stop him from electioneering ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024, the party sources said.

The Delhi CM was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was “vague, motivated and unsustainable in law.”

He further alleged that the said summons appeared to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations.

Kejriwal was issued the second summons by the ED on December 18, asking him to depose at the federal agency’s office on December 21, which the Chief Minister skipped.

Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

In February 2023, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi’s new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was also arrested in the same scam in October 2023.

