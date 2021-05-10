New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday refused to grant any stay on coercive action against businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his three restaurants by the Delhi Police. Navneet Kalra, against whom the Delhi Police Crime Branch has launched a manhunt, moved the Saket Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Special Judge Sumit Dass has directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to file the reply to the application by tomorrow. “No stay on Delhi Police’s coercive action,” the court said. The judge will take up the matter at noon tomorrow. Also Read - Oxygen Hoarding Case: Absconding Businessman Navneet Kalra Files Bail Plea, Lookout Notice Issued

Kalra moved the court seeking interim relief of no coercive action by Delhi Police and also denied the allegations of hoarding of oxygen concentrators. The Delhi Police had registered a case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and also Essential Commodities Act for recovery of over 500 oxygen Concentrators from some restaurants in the national capital last week. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch.

During the course of the hearing, public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava opposed the pre-arrest bail application. The prosecutor submitted before the court that it is a case of the Crime Branch. The prosecutor said: "Is this a suitable court for it?" The counsel for the accused submitted before the court that his client is being "hounded".

The Delhi Police have issued look out notice against Kalra, who has been absconding. A senior Crime Branch source related to probe told IANS, “We have issued look out notice against Kalra, who has been absconding after the recovery of Oxygen concentrators from several famous restaurants.” The action comes almost four days after the police recovered the oxygen concentrators from Delhi’s eateries.

On Friday, during searches at the famous Khan Chacha restaurant in Khan Market, 96 oxygen concentrators were recovered, while nine concentrators were recovered from Town Hall restaurant. Khan Chacha restaurant is well known for its melt-in-the mouth kebabs, while Town Hall restaurant specialises in pan-Asian cuisine.

On Thursday, the police recovered 419 oxygen concentrators after conducting a search at Nege & Ju Restaurant and Bar in Lodhi Colony. The police arrested four men, including the manager of the place. All three restaurants are owned by Kalra.

(With inputs from agencies)