‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’: Delhi Police Gives ‘Conditional’ NOC To Farmers

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory in view of the Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Thursday. Check restrictions, alternate routes, diversions.

Farmers Mahapanchayat: The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory in wake of the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ which will be held at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on March 14 (Thursday). According to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), over 50,000 farmers from Punjab are expected to attend the event.

In view of the anticipated rush, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory for commuters for Thursday, March 14.

Check out diversions, alternate routes, restrictions announced by Delhi traffic police:

Normal traffic to be regulated on THESE routes:

As per the advisory, the movement of normal traffic will be regulated on following routes on Thursday from 6 AM to 4 PM;

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Asaf Ali Road

Swami Vivekanand Marg

Netaji Subhash Marg

Minto Road

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover

Bhavbhuti Marg

Chaman Lal Marg

Barakhamba Road

Tolstoy Marg

Jai Singh Road

Sansad Marg

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Ashoka Road

Connaught Circus

DDU Marg

Traffic diversions on THESE routes

According to the advisory, traffic diversion may be imposed on the below mentioned routes from 6AM in the morning in wake of the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’;

Delhi Gate

Mir Dard Chowk

Ajmeri Gate Chowk

Guru Nanak Chowk

R/Kamla Market

Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jhandewalan

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak chowk

Barakhamba Road/Tolstoy Road crossing

Janpath road/ Tolstoy Marg crossing

R/A GPO

“Commuters are requested to avoid or bypass the above mentioned roads if possible and cooperate by making maximum use of public transport, especially metro services. Furthermore, the general public is advised to allow adequate time when planning road trips via the above mentioned roads and junctions,” the advisory said.

“Those heading towards ISBT, Railway Station or Airport are advised to plan their journey carefully, keeping adequate time,” it added.

Delhi Police gave NOC for Mahapanchayat: SKM

Meanwhile, the SKM on Tuesday said it has received permission from Delhi Police to hold a ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila Ground on March 14, where a resolution will be passed to “intensify the fight” against policies of the Modi Government.

The umbrella body of farmers’ organisations, which had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers’ protest at Delhi borders against the three central agri laws, stressed that it would be a peaceful gathering.

“The Delhi Police has issued the NOC for conducting the Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan on 14 March 2024 and arranging parking space and other basic amenities like water, toilets and ambulance with the support of municipal administration of Delhi,” the SKM said in a statement.

Farmers to adopt ‘Sankalp Patra’ at Mahapanchayat

The SKM appealed to farmers and workers to attend the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat and said preparations are in full swing to make the event “politically significant and successful”.

It said the Mahapanchayat will adopt ‘Sankalp Patra’ or Letter of Resolution to “intensify the fight against the pro-corporate, communal, dictatorial policies of the Modi Government; to fight to save farming, food security, livelihood and the people from corporate loot”.

“In the context of the forthcoming general election to the Lok Sabha, the Mahapanchayat will declare the future plan of action of how to intensify the ongoing struggle to achieve the genuine demands of the farmers as well as the workers,” it said, adding farmers from nearby states will join the Mahapanchayat.

“Majority of the farmers are coming by trains. Buses and four-wheelers will have the window sticker apart from the flags of the respective organisations to have hassle-free transportation to Delhi and after dropping farmers, (the vehicles) will be parked in the allocated spots,” the statement said.

Conditional permission: Delhi Police

In a statement, Delhi Police said the permission has been granted with strict conditions.

“We have imposed strict conditions and the SKM leaders have signed an undertaking that they will abide by the conditions,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

