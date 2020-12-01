The farmers protest against the contentious farm bills entered day 6 on Tuesday. The Centre, on the other hand, trying every bit it could to satisfy the needs of the agitating farmers. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday invited leaders of the farmer unions for talks on December 1. The meeting will be held at 3 pm at Vigyan Bhawan. Also Read - Delhi Government Caps Price of RT-PCR Test by Private Labs at Rs 800

"On November 13 we decided to conduct next round of talks on December 3 but Farmers continued their protest and with the Covid situation and with winters we decided that we needed to talk before December 3 and resolve the situation. That is why on December 1 at 3 pm in Vigyan Bhawan all Kisan Unions are invited who were present in the first round of meeting," Tomar told a news agency.

Earlier, reports had suggested that heads of 10 different transportation associations including trucks, taxis, auto-rickshaws and other, said they would all go on strike from December 3 if the Centre fails to listen to the farmers.

We're with protesting farmers like the entire country. But I'd like to clarify that Delhi autorickshaws & taxis won't go on strike. We've already been out of work for 4 months & can't afford strikes: Rajendar Soni, Mahamantri, Delhi Autorickshaw Union & Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union pic.twitter.com/tYZVxxLlYH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

On Tuesday, Rajendar Soni, Mahamantri, Delhi Autorickshaw Union & Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, said that Delhi autorickshaws & taxis won’t go on strike since they have already suffered huge losses during COVID lockdown. “We’re with protesting farmers like the entire country. But I’d like to clarify that Delhi autorickshaws & taxis won’t go on strike. We’ve already been out of work for 4 months & can’t afford strikes,” Rajendar Soni said.