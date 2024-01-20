L-G Approves Half-day Public Holiday For Delhi Govt Offices On Jan 22 For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Event

All Delhi government offices will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

A glimpse of the beautification work at the Ram Temple ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Saturday approved an official order for a half-day holiday for all government offices in the national capital on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya.

Trending Now

According to Raj Niwas officials, the L-G approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

You may like to read

They said the order was issued by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to which, all government offices in the national capital will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22.

Maharashtra announces public holiday on Jan 22

On Friday, the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra announced a public holiday in the state on January 22 in view of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. As per an official notification issued by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government, January 22 has been declared a public holiday in the state, the day when the Ram Lalla idol will be consecrated at the new Ram Mandir in temple town Ayodhya.

The holiday was declared by the Maharashtra government under the power delegated to the states by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the notification said.

The BJP-led Centre has already announced a half-day holiday for all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments across the country on Ram Mandir consecration day.

MP declares holiday for schools, half-day for offices

On a similar note, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a half-day for all the offices in the state and a holiday for schools and colleges on January 22, officials said.

“The entire country will be celebrating the consecration ceremony on January 22, and all offices and institutes of the state government will remain closed till 2.30 pm so that people can participate in the celebrations,” reads an official government notification issued on late Thursday night.

In two other separate notifications issued by the School and Higher Education Department of the state, a holiday was declared on the Ram Mandir inauguration day for all schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

Several other states have declared a public holiday or a half-day on the historic date.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Ayodhya is geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the Ram Lalla idol to the world.

Ahead of the ceremony, elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the temple city.

“We are making necessary security preparations in coordination with concerned agencies. The visitors have already started arriving for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. We are ensuring close surveillance through drone cameras and human intelligence. All security loopholes are being identified and addressed on priority,” said, Ayodhya Police chief Praveen Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.