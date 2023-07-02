Home

News

Delhi

Labourer Dies Of Electrocution At Under-Construction Block Of Delhi’s LNJP Hospital

Labourer Dies Of Electrocution At Under-Construction Block Of Delhi’s LNJP Hospital

A senior doctor of the LNJP Hospital said that Sujeet Kumar got electrocuted at the construction site of a 22-storeyed building that is being built between the GB Pant and LNJP hospitals.

An under-construction building on the premises of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital where a labourer died of electrocution while working in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a labourer was electrocuted to death while working at an under-construction building on the premises of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi on Sunday morning.

A senior police officer said the victim was rushed to the emergency ward of LNJP hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, adding that forensic and crime team of the Delhi Police later inspected the site of the incident to investigate any foul play.

You may like to read

The deceased victim has been identified as Sujeet Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Samastipur, the officer told news agency PTI. He added that appropriate legal action will be taken and proper investigation will follow.

A senior doctor of the LNJP Hospital said that Sujeet Kumar got electrocuted at the construction site of a 22-storeyed building that is being built between the GB Pant and LNJP hospitals.

The site is owned by the Public Works Department and once the building is ready, it will serve as the the mother and child block of LNJP hospital, the doctor added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva lashed out at the “callousness of Delhi Government in running its hospitals like the LNJP and GB Pant”.

Sachdeva said that a man died of electrocution on the premises of the LNJP Hospital, while an alleged rape and assault case was reported from GB Pant Hospital in May where the woman succumbed to injuries.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Sunday urged Lt Governor V K Saxena to take action against officers whose negligence led to the death of the labourer on the premises of the LNJP Hospital.

Last Sunday, Sakshi Ahuja (34), a teacher died after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire at the New Delhi Railway Station complex amid rainfall. On the same day, a 17-year-old boy died after suffering an electric shock in southeast Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.