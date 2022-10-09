New Delhi: Two labourers died while six have been injured at a construction site near Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI)’s in Delhi. The incident took place on Sunday morning near Delhi airport’s Terminal 1.Also Read - 1000+ EV Charging Points In Delhi In Less Than Year. Why It's Significant

Police officials are at the site and a probe has been launched in connection to the incident. An FIR has been registered in this regard.

More details are awaited.