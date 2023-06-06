Home

‘Largest Ever’ LSD Seizure In Delhi: NCB Busts Pan-India Drug Cartel Operating Through Dark Web

The NCB called it the "largest ever" seizure of LSD. LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen.

New Delhi: In a significant development, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed to have busted a pan-India dark net drug trafficking cartel. The case pertains to a pan India network of drug cartel operating through the dark web, where the accused were using Cryptocurrency to deal with the consignments.

Media reports indicate the NCB will hold a press conference at noon.

Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies.

NCB’s drug haul in May

The NCB’s announcement today comes days after a joint operation with the Navy last month led to confiscation of drugs worth an eye watering ₹25,000 crore off the coast of Kerala.

The drug was methamphetamine and over 2,500 kg of the substance was found.

Officials told news agency ANI the value of the haul was higher than normal because the drugs were of a higher grade; the seized drugs were found in one kg packets hidden across 134 sacks.

