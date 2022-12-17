Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of Season, Air Quality Continues To Be Poor

New Delhi recorded minimum temperature at 6 degree Celsius on Saturday, lowest of the season so far. AQI was 304, which falls into 'Poor' category.

New Delhi: The national capital recorded on Saturday season’s lowest temperature so far – 6 degrees Celsius temperature. The maximum temperature of Delhi settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above the season’s average, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

For Sunday, the weather department forecasted mainly clear sky with mist or shallow fog, and the maximum temperature is expected to reach 25 degrees Celsius while the minimum is again expected to be around 6 degrees Celsius.

The city’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category and the 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 304 at 4:00 PM.

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi VK Saxena expressed ‘displeasure’ on the alleged delay by the Government of Delhi in issuing measures to control pollution.

The critical order to curb air pollution in the national capital should have been issued by the chief secretary in October but it hasn’t been done yet, sources in the LG office told the news agency PTI.

Sources from Delhi Government claim that a file is stuck with the Environment Minister.

“The lapse on the part of the Delhi government is because Environment Minister Gopal Rai did not clear the file related to issuing such orders for about a month,” a source claimed, as quoted by PTI.

The Delhi government is also planning to provide an option to car owners in Delhi, to operate their vehicles as commercial ones by making certain modifications like installing speed governors, and roof carriers to carry bags.

The move is aimed at increasing school cabs for children and will make required changes to the school cab policy.