Lawns At India Gate In Delhi Temporarily Shut In Parts. Here’s Why

The lawns at India Gate in Delhi, which was opened for public in September, has been temporarily shut in parts by the central government.

New Delhi: The lawns at India Gate in Delhi has been temporarily shut in parts by the government in view of heavy football. The India Gate lawns, which was opened for public in September, has now been closed temporarily for maintenance of grass.

“The reason to shut off parks makes sense as aesthetics need to be maintained but a park or two which are a little away from public eye can be opened,” a local was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Another local said, “I have come from Gurugram, people even come for foreign countries. If parks need to be shut, govt should find us other options for seating. People too should act responsibly.”

The revamped stretch is part of the Central Vista Avenue Refurbishment Project to modernise the avenue while restoring elements with heritage value. A senior official of the Ministry of Urban affairs said that 74 historic light poles, and all chain links have been restored, upgraded, and reinstalled on site. More than 900 new light poles have been added wherever necessary to ensure that the space is always safe for visitors. These are located along the Rajpath, canals, rows of trees, newly created parking bays, and the India Gate Precinct.

Similarly, concrete bollards have been replaced with 1000+ white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct’s historical character, and the pedestrian sidewalks along the Rajpath have been paved with robust and durable materials. Besides, 16.5 km of pedestrian walkways have been added along the Rajpath, across the lawns, along and across the canals, and at the India Gate Precinct.

Apart from this, 16 permanent bridges have been built over the canals, making the space beyond the canals accessible for public use. A part of this space has been designed as parking for buses, two-wheelers, cars, app-based taxis, and auto rickshaws.