Lawyer Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Delhi’s Dwarka; Probe On

The incident happened at around 4:30 pm on Saturday in the Dwarka-1 area in Delhi, when the victim was travelling in a car.

Lawyer Shot Dead In Dwarka: A lawyer was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on Saturday evening in Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Virender Kumar. The incident happened at around 4:30 pm on Saturday in the Dwarka-1 area in Delhi, when the victim was travelling in a car.

The police said that the lawyer was also attacked before. Police are probing the matter from all angles. An investigation is underway and police are trying to identify the assailants by scanning nearby CCTV footage.

The cops investigating the matter suspect personal enmity to be the reason for the crime.

“On the spot, it was revealed that two bike-borne assailants shot Virender, an advocate by profession, in a Maruti Ertiga car,” said a senior police official.

“Prima facie, the angle of personal enmity is suspected to be the reason. However, multiple teams are working on the case from all angles,” said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

