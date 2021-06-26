New Delhi: Just a day after locking horns with the BJP over the oxygen audit report, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday offered an olive branch to the Centre and said if the fight over oxygen is over, then let’s do some work. He also said that all should come together to make a system work to ensures that nobody will lack oxygen in the third wave. He went on to add that in the second, people suffered a severe shortage of oxygen and this should not happen in the third wave. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Reports First Covid Death From Delta Plus Variant

Kejriwal also called for everyone to work together to ensure there is no shortage of oxygen in the next Covid wave. “The virus will win if there is a fight among stakeholders,” Kejriwal tweeted, a day after his Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP hit out at each other over the report that said Delhi’s oxygen needs were exaggerated four times over during the second Covid wave. Also Read - CoWin Now Allows Users To Update Passport Details in Vaccine Certificate, Here’s How To Do It | Step-By-Step Guide Here

“May we work now if your fight over oxygen is finished? Let us together make a system so no one faces shortage of oxygen in third wave, Kejriwal said in his tweet in Hindi. Also Read - We Should Wait For Final Report: AIIMS Chief After Audit Claims Delhi Exaggerated O2 Demand by 4 Times

ऑक्सिजन पर आपका झगड़ा खतम हो गया हो तो थोड़ा काम कर लें? आइए मिलकर ऐसी व्यवस्था बनाते हैं कि तीसरी वेव में किसी को ऑक्सिजन की कमी ना हो। दूसरी लहर में लोगों को ऑक्सिजन की भीषण कमी हुई।अब तीसरी लहर में ऐसा ना हो। आपस में लड़ेंगे तो करोना जीत जाएगा। मिलकर लड़ेंगे तो देश जीतेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2021

The Delhi chief minister said that there was an acute shortage of oxygen in the second wave and it should not be so in the third wave. “The Corona will win if we fight with each other. The nation will win if we fight together,” he added.

While AAP leaders accused the BJP of cooking up the report from the Supreme Court-appointed committee, the saffron party charged the Delhi government with “criminal negligence”. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the “bogus” and “misleading” report was “cooked up” at BJP’s office and submitted by the Centre in the apex court.

The sub-group constituted by the Supreme Court to audit oxygen consumption in hospitals in the national capital during the second wave said the Delhi government “exaggerated” the consumption of oxygen and made a claim of 1,140 MT, four times higher than the formula for bed capacity requirement of 289 MT.

The five-member panel, headed by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, said the Delhi government had made the claims for allocation of 700 MT oxygen on April 30 of medical grade oxygen using a “wrong formula”.