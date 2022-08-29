New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will hold a night-long protest at the Vidhan Sabha, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation against LG Vinai Kumar Saxena for his alleged involvement in Rs 1,400 crore scam. This comes after AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on Monday alleged that Saxena had pressurized his employees to exchange demonetized notes worth Rs1400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman.Also Read - Haryana Govt To Write To Goa Seeking CBI Probe Into Sonali Phogat Murder Case

All is not well between the Centre, represented by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, and the AAP-led Delhi Government since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on August 19 in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22. Sisodia had said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone after several hours of search and also took away some files. He asserted that he was not involved in any wrongdoing and was not scared of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Top leaders from both AAP and BJP have accused each other of corruption. AAP alleges that cases against Sisodia and other leaders are cooked up because the BJP fears the popularity of the party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.