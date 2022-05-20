New Delhi: Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rain on Saturday, bringing some respite from the scorching heat over the past few days. The region saw a marginal drop in maximum temperatures as showers hit the burning land. A partly cloudy sky, a drizzle and hail brought temporary relief to some parts of Delhi and neighbouring Noida in the evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there is a possibility of “very light rain or drizzle accompanied with gusty winds” over the next 24 hours.Also Read - Tomato Prices Cross Rs 100 In Tamil Nadu, State Plans to Sell It At Minimal Prices In ‘Pannai Pasumai’ Shops

Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. It had logged a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the highest so far this year. The mercury jumped to 47.5 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in southwest Delhi and 47.1 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in the northwestern parts of the city.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive light rain, bringing some respite from the scorching heat over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/k7TBYby7pZ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

The weather stations at Pitampura, Sports Complex, Jafarpur, Ridge and Palam saw the mercury leaping to 47 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 46.1 degrees Celsius, 46 degrees Celsius, 45.7 degrees Celsius and 45.1 degrees Celsius respectively. On Sunday, Delhi saw a tormenting heatwave pushing the mercury to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall this evening. Visuals from Shanti Path. pic.twitter.com/llwUKZP8OJ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Rain, thunderstorms in northwest India from Sunday

A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana will lead to intermittent thundershowers on Saturday, weather forecasters said. A fresh western disturbance will lead to rain and thunderstorms in northwest India starting Sunday. As a result, the maximum temperature in Delhi will drop to 37 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

“Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

(With inputs from agency)