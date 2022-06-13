New Delhi: Drenched in sweats due the scorching heatwave, Delhiites are grappling with extreme summers this season. The recent power outage in many parts of of the national capital has further added to the misery of Delhi residents. The problem has been lingering for several days but no proper answer has been sought yet.Also Read - Delhi Summers: 25 Days of Severe Heat So Far, Highest Since 2012

Many residents have taken to Twitter in bid to seek redressal but to no avail. Chattarpur in South Delhi is also among the areas hit with power cut. Similar blackouts have been reported in East Delhi as well.

Dear @TataPower and @ArvindKejriwal, there is a power cut in Burari area of ​​North Delhi for 2 consecutive days, when we have paid our bills on time, why is the electricity being cut, what is your promise Kejriwalji as well as #Ndpl you both’re cheaters. — Nitesh Kaushal (@NiteshKaushal7) June 12, 2022

BSES, apparently, has been asking people to share their CA numbers but residents have been provided with no solutions till now. Netizens have tagged Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, hoping to seek some sort of releif.

@bsesdelhi @ArvindKejriwal There has been a power cut since last 3 hours in Paryavaran Complex,Saket and you say Delhi has 24/7 power supply???This cut out happens almost everyday.Please take strict action. — Shobhit Sinha (@Shobhit_1811) June 12, 2022

In Delhi, suddenly feel transported back to 90s. Power cuts late at night, again at 4:30am, again at 9am, for extended durations, sweat trickling down into the pillow, sound of newspapers being used to fan oneself, room temperature water from the fridge. Truly nostalgic!!! — Ashmit Kumar (@AshmitTejKumar) June 13, 2022

Twitter is currently sweeped with tweets from residents in Delhi who are suffering due to the long hours without electricity showing their disappointment with the BSES as no justifications have been rendered so far.

@bsesdelhi ki behtreen service raat 10:30 pm se south delhi hargovind enclave Chattarpur mai power cut hai and now it’s 9 o’clock.. almost 12 hours and nobody is available for justification from BSES on complaint site even no one picked up the call.

Inferior service from BSES ! — Anurag vaish (@Anuragvaish10) June 13, 2022

Delhi is under the clutches of severe heatwave over the past few days. The mercury has been soaring in Delhi crossing 44 degrees in most places. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, yesterday.

While another heatwave warning has been issued in Delhi on Monday by the weather office, IMD said that Delhi temperature have already made a record of 42 degrees Celsius lasting for over 25 days this summer, highest since 2012