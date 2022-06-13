New Delhi: Drenched in sweats due the scorching heatwave, Delhiites are grappling with extreme summers this season. The recent power outage in many parts of of the national capital has further added to the misery of Delhi residents. The problem has been lingering for several days but no proper answer has been sought yet.Also Read - Delhi Summers: 25 Days of Severe Heat So Far, Highest Since 2012
Many residents have taken to Twitter in bid to seek redressal but to no avail. Chattarpur in South Delhi is also among the areas hit with power cut. Similar blackouts have been reported in East Delhi as well.
BSES, apparently, has been asking people to share their CA numbers but residents have been provided with no solutions till now. Netizens have tagged Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, hoping to seek some sort of releif.
Twitter is currently sweeped with tweets from residents in Delhi who are suffering due to the long hours without electricity showing their disappointment with the BSES as no justifications have been rendered so far.
Delhi is under the clutches of severe heatwave over the past few days. The mercury has been soaring in Delhi crossing 44 degrees in most places. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, yesterday.
While another heatwave warning has been issued in Delhi on Monday by the weather office, IMD said that Delhi temperature have already made a record of 42 degrees Celsius lasting for over 25 days this summer, highest since 2012