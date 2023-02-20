Home

Manish Sisodia Summoned to Appear Before CBI On Sunday In Liquor Policy Case

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, was on Monday asked to appear before the Central Burau of Investigation on Sunday for questioning in the now-withdrawn liquor policy of Delhi which the Central agency is investigating.

Sisodia was supposed to be questioned by the CBI on Sunday, but he sought more time, citing the Delhi budget on which he is working.

“The CBI has called him for questioning on 26 February in Delhi Excise Policy case,” Manish Sisodia said.

Delhi excise policy case: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says CBI has called him for questioning on February 26 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2023

Sisodia had on Sunday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could arrest him at the instruction of the BJP in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

“I am also busy presenting the budget of Delhi. I am also handling the finance department. If they arrest me, the development works will be derailed,” said Sisodia to the media.

Alleging that the BJP was behind the notice, the minister said he was the finance minister of Delhi and if CBI would arrest him, from where they will bring the new Finance Minister.

“I have to give final touches to the Delhi budget and as a finance minister I have sought time,” Sisodia told the media.

In the meantime, he said he had written a letter to the CBI seeking seven days’ time to join the investigation, which was later accepted by the probe agency.

Earlier, Sisodia was summoned by the CBI to appear before it on Sunday by 11 a.m.

On Saturday, he had accused the CBI for deliberately trying to stop the development works in Delhi. “CBI has called me again on Sunday. They have put full force of CBI and ED against me. They raided my home, searched my bank locker but didn’t find anything. I have made arrangements of best education system in Delhi, they want to stop it. But I have always supported in their investigation and will do,” Sisodia tweeted on Saturday.

On Wednesday the CBI interrogated Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain at Tihar Jail about Vijay Nair and other related things.

