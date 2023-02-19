Home

Liquor Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Seeks More Time From CBI, Says Focus Now On Delhi Budget

Sisodia, the deputy of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and others face corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the national capital.

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday sought more time from the CBI to appear for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. Sisodia, while interacting with the media, said, “I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies.” Sisodia and others face corruption allegations in the Liquor Policy case.

Earlier, Sisodia had tweeted that he has been summoned by the CBI again on Sunday. In his tweet, Sisodia wrote, “CBI has called me again tomorrow (Sunday). They have unleashed the full power of CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me, raided my house, searched my bank locker, and yet found nothing against me.”

Sisodia, the deputy of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and others face corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered the CBI probe last year.

The CBI has said it is now focussing on the alleged influence of a “South Lobby” of businessmen and politicians making the Delhi liquor policy to swing in their favour using middlemen, traders and bureaucrats.

Recently, the CBI arrested Butchibabu Gorantla, a former chartered accountant of K Kavitha, the leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, whose citadel the BJP wants to breach.

