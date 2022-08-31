Old Liquor Policy in Delhi: The liquor policy of Delhi is in a lot of discussions these days. In such a situation, the old pattern is being brought back by removing this new policy. That’s why private liquor shops have started closing in Delhi. Actually, from September 1, liquor will be sold under the old policy. In this regard, under the supervision of the Excise Department, four corporations appointed by the government are engaged in preparations. Along with bringing back the old policy, the target is to open more than 300 shops in the first week, which will increase to 500 in September itself.Also Read - Amit Shah Instructs Delhi Police To Make ‘Forensic Investigation’ Mandatory For Crimes With Over 6 Years In Jail

No stock in liquor stores

Those who buy liquor will also see many changes from September 1. All private liquor shops will be closed in Delhi on August 31. In such a situation, private vendors are picking up the same amount of alcohol that is consumed in a day. Only a few brands of liquor are available in the shops. Notices have been pasted on many private shops that this shop will be closed on the night of August 31. However, from the point of view of customers, under the old policy, they will have to buy liquor only at fixed prices. Also, the prices of liquor at the shops of all the regions will remain the same according to the brand. Also Read - Asia's Largest Wildlife Corridor Coming Soon in India: Here’s How it Will Help Commuters | Explained

What was the new excise policy?

849 shops were to be opened in 272 wards of the capital, out of which less than 600 were opened. At present 342 shops are operational. In the new policy, the government had distanced itself from the sale of liquor. Private vendors were empowered to offer discounts and prices to attract customers. Liquor was also sold to customers at a price less than the MRP. Under “Night Culture”, arrangements were made to sell liquor till late at night, although it could not be implemented. The customers were given an opportunity to buy liquor of their choice by going inside the shop. All the shops were made air-conditioned so that customers can have a better experience while buying liquor. Also Read - Delhi Student Injured After Classroom Fan Falls On Her Head

What will change from September 1?

But it won’t be like that anymore. From September 1, the sale of liquor will be completely in the hands of the government. Four corporations will sell liquor and the excise department will monitor. No discount or offer will be given. State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Stores (DCCWS), and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) only will sell liquor.

Under this, more than 300 shops will open in the first week of September and 500 by the last week. By December, the number of these shops will be increased to 700. Now the number of dry days in the capital will be 21, which was reduced under the new policy. 20 new premium shops will be opened. Eight shops will be opened on September 1. The remaining 12 premium shops will be opened till December 31.