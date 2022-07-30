New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to return to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the city days after Lt Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the implementation of the new excise policy, reported news agencies. A Delhi government notification said “to revert to old regime of excise policy for a period of six months till a fresh excise policy is in”.Also Read - Excise Policy 2022-23 Still Under Work, Delhi Govt to Go Back to Old Policy of Retail Liquor Sale

"Considering the timelines are very short, while taking other necessary actions in the matter, coordinate with the heads of DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS, and DSCSC to get the information prepared latest by end of today on July 29," the notification to the Excise Commissioner reads.

Meanwhile, the Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for a period of two months each, will come to an end on July 31. The Excise Department, which is mandated to come out with a revised policy every financial year, is still working on the Excise Policy 2022-23 that recommends, among other things, home delivery of liquor in Delhi.

Revised Excise Policy 2022-23: LG’s approval pending

The Delhi Cabinet approved the Revised Excise Policy 2022-23 and the new proposals by the Department and the group of ministers on May 5. But a final approval for amendments and implementation on the ground has to be done by the Lt Governor. A draft policy is also yet to be sent to Saxena for his approval.

The Delhi LG earlier this month recommended a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in implementation of the excise policy. He also directed the Delhi chief secretary for an enquiry into the role of excise department officials in the alleged irregularities as well as complaint of cartelisation in issuing of retail liquor licences through bidding.

(With IANS inputs)