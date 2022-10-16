New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Deputy Chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in an alleged liquor scam. Sisodia has been asked to report tomorrow at 11 am. Sisodia was quick to take a dig at the CBI. He took to Twitter saying that the CBI has so far failed to find any shred of evidence against him.Also Read - Delhi Hikes Minimum Wage Of Unskilled, Semi-Skilled Workers Ahead of Diwali. Check Revised Salary Here

Manish Sisodia in a tweet said, "they have searched my home, office, my village yet they could not gather any evidence. Now they have asked me to come tomorrow. I will go there and assure you my full cooperation."

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला. अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

Both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI are probing the Delhi liquor case. The Aam Aadmi Party has maintained that there is no scam, and Arvind Kejriwal's deputy has been dragged into the case for political vendetta.