New Delhi: Delhi has been witnessing an unprecedented spike in the COVID cases in the last few weeks, forcing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to impose some stern restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed a press conference where he announced a weekend curfew in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal said that gyms, spas and malls across the city will remain closed while cinema halls will operate at 30% capacity throughout the week. Essential services will remain functional and people going for weddings will be issued curfew passes, the chief minister said during a digital press briefing. Also Read - After Many Sadhus Show COVID Symptoms, Niranjani Akhada Announces End of Kumbh Mela For Them

COVID Bed Count Increased At Several Delhi Govt Hospitals, Hotels Roped In

The Delhi government issued an order to augment the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients at its hospitals and attach banquet halls and hotels to these facilities, amid a massive surge in cases in the city. Reeling under a fourth wave of the virus, the national capital on Wednesday recorded its highest daily spike of 17,282 new cases of the disease. The city also reported 104 fresh fatalities. Delhi is now the worst-affected city in the country. Also Read - Despite Strict Restrictions, Maharashtra Registers 61,695 Fresh COVID Cases In Last 24 Hours

Here’s a full list of hotels converted into COVID-19 hospitals:

Hotel Jivitesh, Karol Bagh and Golden Moment Banquet Hall, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh are attached to Ganga Ram Hospital in the first phase. Hotel City International and Hotel Metro Heights in Karol Bagh are attached to the hospital in the second phase.

Hotel Pitrashish and Raj Vatika Banquet Hall at Karol Bagh are linked to B L Kapur Hospital. In the second phase, Hotel J P Sidhartha is linked to the hospital.

In East Delhi, Dharam Shila Hospital is linked with Hotel Fraiser Suites at Mayur Viha, while Metro Preet Vihar Hospital is attached to Crystal Banquet at Laxmi Nagar.

Caspia Hotel will augment the capacity of Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital; Hotel LA is attached to Jaipur Golden Hospital; Seven Seas Hotel is linked with Saroj Super Speciality Hospital and Crowne Plaza Hotel with Fortis Shalimar Bagh Hospital.

Svelte Hotel at District Center Saket is attached with Max Smart Hospital and Surya New Friends Colony is attached with Holy Family Hospital.

Crowne Plaza Okhla Phase I Hotel is linked with Apollo Hospital, Hotel Park Inn by Radisson at Lajpat Nagar 4 is attached with Moolchand Hospital, and Karon Hotels with Vimhans Hospital.

Hotel ITC Welcome is attached with Manipal Hospital; Ajita Banquet at Kapashera with Venkateshwar Hospital; Aashirwad Banquet with Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.

Further, Kundan Banquet is attached with Aakash Hospital and Ayushman Hospital. Radisson Blue Hotel at Paschim Vihar is attached with Maharaja Agrasen Punjabi Bagh; Hotel S K Premium with Bala Ji Action and Hotel Signature Grand with Kalra Hospital.

Punjab Bagh Club, Hotel Swift Inn, Hotel Waterfall and Hotel Dev Palace are attached with Sehgal Neo Hospital in two phases.