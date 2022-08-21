New Delhi: A list of loan scam apps have been shared by Delhi Police after it’s special unit Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) busted an alleged extortion racket involved in providing user databases to servers based in China and Hong Kong. According to the Delhi Police, IFSO carried out an extensive technical analysis that helped them crack the alleged case of Chinese applications involved in the loan and extortion racket.Also Read - Attention Bangalore Peeps! BESCOM Cautions Consumers Of Electricity Bill Payment Scam

It was found that all the apps were seeking malicious permissions from the user and after obtaining the access permissions, the contacts, chats, messages and images of the user were uploaded to the servers based in China and Hong Kong. The analysis of the money route also revealed that the money is being routed to China through Hawala and Cryptocurrencies. Further, these more than 100 apps were being hosted from AWS servers and Ali Baba servers, which were hosted in India but do not comply with American Companies, informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra.

Following the major bust, Delhi Police shared a list of fake apps which promised instant loan to be avoided by users.

List of fake Chinese apps to be avoided