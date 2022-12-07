live

Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana MCD Election Result 2022: Names of Winners Here

Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana Election Result 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates have resgistered victory in Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana wards in MCD. The counting of votes for Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana wards in Delhi MCD began at 8 AM. Tight security arrangements were made at all the centres with 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day at the centres. Both AAP and the BJP had exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress was seeking to regain lost turf. Check winners from Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, and Bawana wards here.

