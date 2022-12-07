live

Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana MCD Election Result 2022: Names of Winners Here

December 7, 2022

India.com News Desk

Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana Election Result 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates have resgistered victory in Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana wards in MCD.  The counting of votes for Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana wards in Delhi MCD began at 8 AM. Tight security arrangements were made at all the centres with 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day at the centres. Both AAP and the BJP had exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress was seeking to regain lost turf. Check winners from Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, and Bawana wards here.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.

  • 1:17 PM IST
    LIVE Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana winners
    Bawana: Pawan Kumar (AAP)- Wins
    Ballimaran: Mohd Sadiq (AAP)- Wins
    Bankner: Dinesh Kumar (AAP)- Wins
    Baprola: Ravinder Kumar (AAP)- Wins
    Baljeet Nagar: Runakshi Sharma (AAP)- Wins
  • 1:05 PM IST

  • 12:57 PM IST
    Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana Counting Updates

    LIVE Baljeet Nagar Ward Election Result 2022: BJP’s Ayushi Tiwari Leads
    LIVE Ballimaran Ward Election Result 2022: AAP’s Mohd Sadiq Leads
    LIVE Bankner Ward Election Result 2022: AAP’s Dinesh Kumar Leads
    LIVE Baprola Ward Election Result 2022: AAP’s Ravinder Leads
    LIVE Bawana Ward Election Result 2022: BJP’s Braham Prakash Leads
  • 12:57 PM IST
  • 8:37 AM IST

  • 8:31 AM IST

    Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana Election Result 2022 LIVE: As per initial trends, AAP is ahead in 86 wards of the total 250. BJP leading in 68, Congress- 4. Counting is underway amid tight security.

  • 8:17 AM IST

    Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana Election Result 2022: Counting of votes underway, AAP takes lead in early trends.

  • 7:15 AM IST

    Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana Election Result: Exit Poll Predictions

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, predicts Zee News exit polls Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent and others 04 per cent.

  • 7:15 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes for Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana to begin at 8 AM, stay tuned.

December 7, 2022 12:59 PM IST

December 7, 2022 2:42 PM IST