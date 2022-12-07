Top Recommended Stories
Delhi MCD Results 2022: AAP Wins Daryaganj, Dakshin Puri, Delhi Gate; BJP Takes Dabri, Dayalpur
MCD Result LIVE Updates: AAP bagged Daryaganj, Dakshin Puri, Delhi Gate wards while BJP won Dabri and Dayalpur.
MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: Today holds significant for the people of national capital as the Delhi MCD Election 2022 Result was declared. AAP bagged Daryaganj, Dakshin Puri, Delhi Gate wards while BJP won Dabri and Dayalpur. Polling for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on December 4. We bring you all updates on Delhi MCD Election 2022 from Dabri, Dakshin Puri, Daryaganj, Dayalpur, Delhi Gate wards. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates on Delhi MCD election Results 2022.
