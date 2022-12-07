live

Delhi MCD Results 2022: AAP Wins Daryaganj, Dakshin Puri, Delhi Gate; BJP Takes Dabri, Dayalpur

MCD Result LIVE Updates: AAP bagged Daryaganj, Dakshin Puri, Delhi Gate wards while BJP won Dabri and Dayalpur.

Updated: December 7, 2022 2:32 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE

MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: Today holds significant for the people of national capital as the Delhi MCD Election 2022 Result was declared. AAP bagged Daryaganj, Dakshin Puri, Delhi Gate wards while BJP won Dabri and Dayalpur. Polling for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on December 4. We bring you all updates on Delhi MCD Election 2022 from Dabri, Dakshin Puri, Daryaganj, Dayalpur, Delhi Gate wards. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates on Delhi MCD election Results 2022.

Live Updates

  • 2:31 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi Gate Election Result: AAP’s Kiran Bala won Delhi Gate ward, Delhi MCD Election Results 2022.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP’s Puneet Sharma Takes Dayalpur Ward | Puneet Sharma from BJP won Dayalpur ward.

  • 1:00 PM IST

    MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP’s Tilotma Chaudhary Bags Dabri Ward | BJP’s Tilotma Chaudhary won Dabri ward.

  • 12:00 PM IST

    MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE: AAP’s Prem Chauhan wins Dakshin Puri ward | AAP’s Prem Chauhan won from Dakshin Puri ward.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE Delhi Gate: BJP’s Deepti Indora Leads In Delhi Gate | BJP’s Deepti Indora leading from Delhi Gate ward.

  • 10:13 AM IST

    MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: AAP’s Sarika Chaudary Wins In Daryaganj

  • 9:37 AM IST

    MCD Election Result LIVE: Ward-wise Result As Per Early Trends

    LIVE Daryaganj Ward Election Result 2022: AAP’s Sarika Chaudary is leading

    LIVE Dakshin Puri Election Result 2022: BJP’s Raj Kumar Chautala is leading

    LIVE Dayalpur Election Result 2022: BJP’s Puneet Sharma is leading

    LIVE Delhi Gate Election Result 2022: AAP’s Kiran Bala is leading

    LIVE Dabri Election Result 2022: BJP’s Vinay Kumar Chauhan is leading

  • 9:24 AM IST

    MCD Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Vinay Kumar Chauhan Takes Early Lead From Dabri | BJP’s Vinay Kumar Chauhan is leading from Dabri ward, early trends show.

  • 9:01 AM IST

    MCD Election Result LIVE: AAP’s Sarika Chaudary Leads In Daryaganj | AAP candidate Sarika Chaudhary is leading from Daryaganj ward, early trends show.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 12:11 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 2:32 PM IST