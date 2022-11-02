Delhi Air Pollution: Apart from climate change, air pollution is just another biggest environmental threat to human health at present. And with pollution levels worsening in the national capital and neighbouring regions, residents of Delhi have started complaining of several health problems like difficulty in breathing, tightness of chest, asthmatic symptoms, runny nose, sore throat, itchy and watery eyes. As the city has been waking up to a thick blanket of hazardous smog every morning since Diwali, Delhi hospitals are also witnessing a surge in the number of patients coming to OPDs with health issues. And it’s the elders and children, who have lower immunity levels, complained of breathing issues. The hazardous level of air pollution towards the end of October triggered a series of official measures such as shutting down construction work across Delhi and smoke-emitting factories.Also Read - Delhi Govt Appeals People To WFH, Use Car Pool, Report Construction Work Amid Alarming AQI

A LOOK AT HOW DELHI’S AIR POLLUTION IS CHOKING YOU

Live Updates

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Delhi Air Pollution is choking you? Here’s how wearing a mask can be benefiting you

    Health experts have specifically advised that one must use N95 mask in such hazardous environment. Cloth mask and surgical mask has no role in preventing adverse health effects of air pollution. The N-95 mask used by a person must fit him/her properly to reduce exposure to pollutants.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Delhi Air Pollution: How to protect your health amid this hazardous environment
    *Avoid more polluted areas (commercial areas)
    *Avoid all kinds of outdoor physical activity
    *Avoid early morning walks
    *Children, older adults and people with heart or lung disease must try to remain inside and keep activity levels low.
    *People with cardio-respiratory problems and advanced lung disease should avoid exercising in polluted areas.
    *People must wear N95 masks, covering the nose and mouth without any gaps.
    * If someone stays near construction sites, then there are high chance of them facing lung problems. Hence, one should keep windows and doors properly locked to stop harmful particles from entering home.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    Delhi air pollution choking people: “Like elderly, children are also more prone to this, so we are witnessing many kids coming to us with complaints of cough, cold and breathlessness since Diwali,” said Dr Vivek Nangia, Head Of Department, Pulmonary, Max Hospital.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    Delhi hospitals report rise in number of patients: At Max Hospital, patients are coming with acute exacerbation with symptoms like cough, breathlessness, chest pain and nasal congestion.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi hospitals have reported a rise in number of patients
    State-run GTB Hospital has seen a specific rise in elderly patients complaining of chronic bronchitis and COPD.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    Delhi Air Pollution: Symptoms of health issues due to pollution levels


    *    The hazardous air is causing people discomfort, such as irritation to the nose, throat, eyes or skin, headaches, dizziness, nausea.

    *    Respiratory diseases

    *    Exacerbations of asthma/COPD

    *    Bronchitis

    *    Pneumonia

    *    Lung cancer

    *    Heart attacks

    *    Brain strokes

  • 1:37 PM IST

    Delhi Air Pollution: How Delhi’s poor air quality is affecting your health?

    The poor air quality is affecting the health of Delhi residents and most of them are complaining of respiratory disease, sore throat, burning of eyes, itchy throat.