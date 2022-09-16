Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: At least two people were feared trapped after a house collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Johripur Extension on Friday. As of now, six people have been rescued. Video footage of the incident doing rounds on the social media showed that the house had collapsed inwards.Also Read - Attention Delhi: Not Wearing Rear Seat Belt to Attract ₹ 1,000 Fine

Speaking to Indian Express, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that they received a call around 12 pm regarding the incident. “Four fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far six persons have been rescued and it is suspected that two more are there,” he added. Also Read - Declare Noida Part Of Delhi: AAP Writes To PM Modi, States Reasons Behind Demand. Do You Agree?

Rescue operations are underway. Also Read - Nitish Kumar Suffers Blow In Daman And Diu As 15 JD(U) Panchayat Members Join BJP