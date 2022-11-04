LIVE | Delhi MCD Election 2022 Dates Likely to be Out at 4 PM Today

Delhi MCD election 2022 dates to be announced at 4 PM on Friday.

Updated: November 4, 2022 3:50 PM IST

Delhi MCD Elections 2022
Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Dates to be Out Today

MCD Delhi Election Date 2022: All eyes are set on the state election commission NCT of Delhi as it is expected to announce the schedule for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) today. The poll panel will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Friday. For the unversed, the total number of MCD wards in Delhi was reduced from 272 to 250 following the issue of a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Of the total 250 wards, 42 are reserved.

The BJP ruled the erstwhile three municipal corporations for over 15 years. This year, the central government unified the three corporations into MCD.

Live Updates

  • 3:48 PM IST
    LIVE Delhi MCD Elections: BJP’s Har Ghar Campaign Ahead of MCD Polls
    State party president Adesh Gupta will lead the campaign across all seats of Delhi Municipal Corporation. The party is aiming to connect more and more people with its ideology.
  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: In a bid to get support from maximum number of people, Delhi BJP has launched the “Har Ghar Sampark” campaign in the capital ahead of elections.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: The MCD elections are expected to be held by the end of this year or early 2023.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Less than an hour left for state election commission presser. Stay tuned.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP are locked in a fierce battle in the run-up to the municipal elections in Delhi.

  • 1:02 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: State Election Commission will hold a press conference at 4 PM today. Stay tuned.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Municipal polls were slated to be held in Delhi in April this year. However, the elections were postponed after the Centre expressed its intention to merge the three civic bodies in the city.

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: All three corporations in the city are currently ruled by the BJP, which has been controlling the civic bodies since the trifurcation of the erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2012.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: The tenure of NDMC, SDMC and EDMC came to an end on 18 May 2022. The previous municipal elections were held in April 2017 to elect the councillors of the 3 municipal corporations.

  • 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: This would be the first election to the municipal corporation since the 3 municipal bodies were reunified in May 2022.

