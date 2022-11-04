LIVE | Delhi MCD Election 2022 Dates Likely to be Out at 4 PM Today

MCD Delhi Election Date 2022: All eyes are set on the state election commission NCT of Delhi as it is expected to announce the schedule for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) today. The poll panel will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Friday. For the unversed, the total number of MCD wards in Delhi was reduced from 272 to 250 following the issue of a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Of the total 250 wards, 42 are reserved.

The BJP ruled the erstwhile three municipal corporations for over 15 years. This year, the central government unified the three corporations into MCD.

