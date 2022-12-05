live

Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll 2022: AAP To Sweep Civic Polls With 134-146 Seats, Predicts Zee News

MCD Exit Poll Delhi The polls are crucial for the AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal as they seek expansion of the party ahead of 2024 general elections in the country.

Delhi MCD Exit Polls 2022

Delhi MCD Exit Poll 2022: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, predicts Zee News exit polls Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent and others 04 per cent.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022 were held on Sunday for 250 municipal wards of the national capital. According to the data provided by the election commission, Delhi recorded around 50 per cent voter turnout.

No major glitches in electronic voting machines were reported and the voting passed off peacefully with high security observed at the 3,360 critical booths in 493 locations where more than 25,000 police personnel, nearly 13,000 home guards and 100 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed

Delhi MCD Exit Poll 2022: Key Updates

The Exit Poll conducted by Aaj Tak shows a clean sweep for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the MCD polls 2022.

The BJP is expected to remain at the second spot. While the AAP is predicted to win 149-171 wards of the total 250, the BJP might get 61-91 wards, followed by Congress which may get 3-7 wards.

Times Now-ETG exit poll

AAP 146-156 wards

BJP 84-94 seats

Congress 6-10 seats

Others 0-4 seats

Delhi MCD Exit Poll Results 2022: Highlights Below

The results of the post-poll survey will be declared after 5:30 PM.

It is to be noted that the final results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be declared on December 8, while the results for the civic body polls in Delhi will come out on December 7.

