Top Recommended Stories
Delhi MCD Poll Result: AAP Wins Bhalswa, Bhajanpura, Bhati, Bazar Sita Ram; BJP Bags Begumpur Ward
Delhi MCD Result 2022: Full list of winners for Bazar Sita Ram, Begumpur, Bhajanpura, Bhalswa, Bhati.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Vote counting for the high-stakes electoral contest for 250 municipal wards in Delhi is over and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) witnessed huge victory in the battle. AAP’s win has ended 15 years of BJP’s control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation. The counting of votes took place amid tight security and celebrations began at AAP’s party office soon after initial trends came in. Out of these 5 wards — Bazar Sita Ram, Begumpur, Bhajanpura, Bhalswa, Bhati wards, AAP has won 4 seats and BJP has won 1. This is the first Delhi MCD election after the delimitation of wards in the national capital and AAP has won the prestige battle. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress contested in 247 seats in the civic body polls. The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007 when the MCD was a unified body.
Also Read:
WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD POLLS
WARD
CONGRESS
AAP
BJP
Winner’s List
|Bazar Sita Ram
|Seema Tahira
|Rafia Mahir
|Sonia Shrivastav
|AAP candidate Rafia Mahir wins
|Begumpur
|Sonu Tomar
|Dharmender Kumar
|Jai Bhagwan Yadav
|BJP candidate Jai Bhagwan Yadav wins
|Bhajanpura
|Ajeet Singh
|Rekha Rani
|Ramraj Tiwari
|AAP candidate Rekha Rani wins
|Bhalswa
|Ashok Yadav
|Ajeet Singh Yadav
|Lallu Singh Thakur
|AAP candidate Ajeet Singh Yadav Wins
|Bhati
|Joginder Tanwar
|Sunder Tanwar
|Ramvir Tanwar
|AAP candidate Sunder Singh Tanwar wins
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.