Delhi MCD Poll Result: AAP Wins Bhalswa, Bhajanpura, Bhati, Bazar Sita Ram; BJP Bags Begumpur Ward

Delhi MCD Result 2022: Full list of winners for Bazar Sita Ram, Begumpur, Bhajanpura, Bhalswa, Bhati.

Updated: December 7, 2022 2:08 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

India.com is here with latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Bazar Sita Ram, Begumpur, Bhajanpura, Bhalswa, Bhati.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Vote counting for the high-stakes electoral contest for 250 municipal wards in Delhi is over and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) witnessed huge victory in the battle. AAP’s win has ended 15 years of BJP’s control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation. The counting of votes took place amid tight security and celebrations began at AAP’s party office soon after initial trends came in. Out of these 5 wards — Bazar Sita Ram, Begumpur, Bhajanpura, Bhalswa, Bhati wards, AAP has won 4 seats and BJP has won 1. This is the first Delhi MCD election after the delimitation of wards in the national capital and AAP has won the prestige battle. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress contested in 247 seats in the civic body polls. The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007 when the MCD was a unified body.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD POLLS

WARD

CONGRESS

AAP

BJP

Winner’s List

Bazar Sita RamSeema TahiraRafia MahirSonia Shrivastav AAP candidate Rafia Mahir wins
BegumpurSonu TomarDharmender KumarJai Bhagwan YadavBJP candidate Jai Bhagwan Yadav wins
BhajanpuraAjeet SinghRekha RaniRamraj TiwariAAP candidate Rekha Rani wins
BhalswaAshok YadavAjeet Singh YadavLallu Singh ThakurAAP candidate Ajeet Singh Yadav Wins
BhatiJoginder TanwarSunder TanwarRamvir TanwarAAP candidate Sunder Singh Tanwar wins

Live Updates

  • 2:07 PM IST

    Updates to this blog has been closed and archived

  • 1:51 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Poll Result LIVE: BJP candidate Jai Bhagwan Yadav wins in Begumpur

  • 1:50 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Poll Result LIVE: AAP candidate Rafia Mahir wins Bazar Sita Ram

  • 1:49 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Poll Result LIVE: AAP candidate Rekha Rani wins in Bhajanpura

  • 1:49 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Poll Result LIVE: AAP candidate Sunder Singh Tanwar wins in Bhati ward

  • 12:38 PM IST

    MCD Poll Result LIVE Counting: AAP’s Ajeet Singh Yadav has defeated BJP’s Lallu Singh in Bhalswa by a margin of 1,086 votes.

  • 10:51 AM IST

    Bhati MCD Poll Result LIVE: Congress candidate Joginder Tanwar is leading

  • 10:51 AM IST

    Bhalswa MCD Poll Result LIVE: BJP candidate Lallu Singh is leading

  • 10:51 AM IST

    Bhajanpura MCD Poll result LIVE: AAP candidate Rekha Rani is leading

  • 10:49 AM IST

    Bazar Sita Ram MCD Poll Result LIVE: BJP candidate Sonia Shrivastav is leading

Published Date: December 7, 2022 8:00 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 2:08 PM IST