Delhi MCD Poll Result: AAP Wins Bhalswa, Bhajanpura, Bhati, Bazar Sita Ram; BJP Bags Begumpur Ward

India.com is here with latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Bazar Sita Ram, Begumpur, Bhajanpura, Bhalswa, Bhati.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Vote counting for the high-stakes electoral contest for 250 municipal wards in Delhi is over and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) witnessed huge victory in the battle. AAP’s win has ended 15 years of BJP’s control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation. The counting of votes took place amid tight security and celebrations began at AAP’s party office soon after initial trends came in. Out of these 5 wards — Bazar Sita Ram, Begumpur, Bhajanpura, Bhalswa, Bhati wards, AAP has won 4 seats and BJP has won 1. This is the first Delhi MCD election after the delimitation of wards in the national capital and AAP has won the prestige battle. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress contested in 247 seats in the civic body polls. The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007 when the MCD was a unified body.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD POLLS

WARD CONGRESS AAP BJP Winner’s List Bazar Sita Ram Seema Tahira Rafia Mahir Sonia Shrivastav AAP candidate Rafia Mahir wins Begumpur Sonu Tomar Dharmender Kumar Jai Bhagwan Yadav BJP candidate Jai Bhagwan Yadav wins Bhajanpura Ajeet Singh Rekha Rani Ramraj Tiwari AAP candidate Rekha Rani wins Bhalswa Ashok Yadav Ajeet Singh Yadav Lallu Singh Thakur AAP candidate Ajeet Singh Yadav Wins Bhati Joginder Tanwar Sunder Tanwar Ramvir Tanwar AAP candidate Sunder Singh Tanwar wins

