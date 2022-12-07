live

MCD Election Results 2022: AAP Wins in Budh Vihar, Braham Puri, Binda Pur; BJP Bags Bijwasan & Congress Gets Brij Puri

Delhi MCD Result 2022: Full list of winners for Bijwasan, Binda Pur, Braham Puri, Brij Puri, Budh Vihar.

Updated: December 7, 2022 3:21 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

India.com is here with latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Bijwasan, Binda Pur, Braham Puri, Brij Puri, Budh Vihar.
India.com is here with latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Bijwasan, Binda Pur, Braham Puri, Brij Puri, Budh Vihar.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes in Bijwasan, Binda Pur, Braham Puri, Brij Puri, Budh Vihar is over and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has marked majority in these 5 wards of Delhi Municipal Corporartion election. While AAP has won Binda Pur, Braham Puri, Budh Vihar, Congress has bagged Brij Puri and BJP has also secured victory in Bijwasan ward. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency. This is the first time AAP has won the battle prestigiously, and the BJP did not lose as badly as was predicted in the exit polls. Meanwhile, the Congress barely managed to hold on to some relevance. This is the maiden MCD election after delimitation of wards in the national capital. Both the BJP and the AAP had fielded 250 candidates, while Congress fought on 247 seats in the civic body polls. The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007 when the MCD was a unified body.

Also Read:

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD POLLS

WARD

CONGRESS

AAP

BJP

Winners List

Bijwasan Satyendar RanaNarender Jatt RanaJaiveer RanaBJP’s Jaiveer Rana wins
Binda PurPreeti KumariKrishna RaghavSudha SharmaAAP’s Krishna Devi Raghav Wins
Braham PuriPriyanka Rawat Chaaya SharmaKavita SharmaAAP’s Chaaya Sharma Wins
Brij PuriNazia KhatoonAafreen NaazNirmal SharmaCongress’ Nazia Khatoon Wins
Budh ViharVinod DabasAmrit Lal JainRajpal GargAAP’s Amrit Lal Jain Wins

Live Updates

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Updates to this blog has been closed and ended

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Polls LIVE: AAP’s Krishna Devi Raghav Wins in Binda Pur

  • 3:19 PM IST

    MCD Election Results 2022: BJP’s Jaiveer Rana wins in Bijwasan

  • 3:18 PM IST

    MCD Election Results 2022: Congress’ Nazia Khatoon Wins in Brij Puri

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Poll Results LIVE: AAP’s Amrit Lal Jain Wins in Budh Vihar; BJP’s Jaiveer Rana in Bijwasan

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Poll Result LIVE: BJP leads in 103 wards, AAP follows closely at 90

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead in 103 wards, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is close behind, leading in 90 wards. The Congress, meanwhile, is leading in 10 wards, early trends from the State Election Commission (SEC) show. A total of 8,07,408 votes have been counted so far.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Poll Result LIVE: Why MCD poll results are crucial for BJP, AAP? The MCD is among the largest civic bodies in the world. It comes second after the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which oversees an estimated 1.4 crore people in Tokyo’s villages, towns, cities and special wards. READ HERE

  • 9:15 AM IST

    Budh Vihar MCD Poll Result LIVE: AAP candidate Amrit Lal Jain is leading from Delhi’s Budh Vihar

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS
    Amrit Jain AAP LEAD
    Rajpal Garg BJP TRAIL
    Vinod Dabas INC TRAIL
    Vikash Goyal IND TRAIL
  • 9:13 AM IST

    Brij Puri MCD result LIVE: BJP candidate Nirmala Sharma is leading in Delhi’s Brij Puri

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS
    Nirmala Sharma BJP LEAD
    Nazia Khatoon INC TRAIL
    Seema OTHERS TRAIL
    Sitara OTHERS TRAIL
    Aafreen Naaz AAP TRAIL


  • 9:12 AM IST

    Braham Puri MCD Poll Result LIVE: AAP candidate Chhaya Gaurav Sharma is leading

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS
    Chhaya Gaurav Sharma AAP LEAD
    Kavita Kumari Sharma BJP TRAIL
    Priyanka Rawat INC TRAIL
    Sunita Raghav IND TRAIL


For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 7, 2022 8:00 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 3:21 PM IST