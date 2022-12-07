live

MCD Election Results 2022: AAP Wins in Budh Vihar, Braham Puri, Binda Pur; BJP Bags Bijwasan & Congress Gets Brij Puri

Delhi MCD Result 2022: Full list of winners for Bijwasan, Binda Pur, Braham Puri, Brij Puri, Budh Vihar.

India.com is here with latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Bijwasan, Binda Pur, Braham Puri, Brij Puri, Budh Vihar.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes in Bijwasan, Binda Pur, Braham Puri, Brij Puri, Budh Vihar is over and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has marked majority in these 5 wards of Delhi Municipal Corporartion election. While AAP has won Binda Pur, Braham Puri, Budh Vihar, Congress has bagged Brij Puri and BJP has also secured victory in Bijwasan ward. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency. This is the first time AAP has won the battle prestigiously, and the BJP did not lose as badly as was predicted in the exit polls. Meanwhile, the Congress barely managed to hold on to some relevance. This is the maiden MCD election after delimitation of wards in the national capital. Both the BJP and the AAP had fielded 250 candidates, while Congress fought on 247 seats in the civic body polls. The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007 when the MCD was a unified body.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD POLLS

WARD CONGRESS AAP BJP Winners List Bijwasan Satyendar Rana Narender Jatt Rana Jaiveer Rana BJP’s Jaiveer Rana wins Binda Pur Preeti Kumari Krishna Raghav Sudha Sharma AAP’s Krishna Devi Raghav Wins Braham Puri Priyanka Rawat Chaaya Sharma Kavita Sharma AAP’s Chaaya Sharma Wins Brij Puri Nazia Khatoon Aafreen Naaz Nirmal Sharma Congress’ Nazia Khatoon Wins Budh Vihar Vinod Dabas Amrit Lal Jain Rajpal Garg AAP’s Amrit Lal Jain Wins

Load More