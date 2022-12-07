live

Delhi MCD Results: AAP Wins in Chandni Chowk, Chaukhandi Nagar, Chandani Mahal; Congress Bags Chauhan Banger & BJP Gets Burari

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full List of winners from Burari, Chandani Mahal, Chandni Chowk, Chauhan Banger, Chaukhandi Nagar.

Updated: December 7, 2022 1:31 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

India.com is here with latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Burari, Chandani Mahal, Chandni Chowk, Chauhan Banger, Chaukhandi Nagar.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The result of Delhi municipal corporation’s Burari, Chandani Mahal, Chandni Chowk, Chauhan Banger, Chaukhandi Nagar wards has been announced along with other 245 wards on Wednesday, December 7. Among these wards, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won in Chandni Chowk, Chaukhandi Nagar and Chandani Mahal, Congress bagged Chauhan Banger and BJP has won in Burari. The counting of votes began at 8 am and this is the first time AAP has come to power after 15 years of BJP’s reign in the MCD. This is the national capital’s maiden MCD election after the delimitation of wards. Both the BJP and the AAP had fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress contested on 247 seats in the civic body polls. The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007 when the MCD was a unified body.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST

WARD

CONGRESS

AAP

BJP

Winner’s List

BurariNitin TyagiAashish TyagiAnil TyagiBJP candidate Anil Kumar Tyagi wins
Chandani MahalMohd. HamidAale IqbalIrfan MalikAAP candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal wins
Chandni ChowkRahul SharmaPunardeep Singh Swahney (Sabby)Ravinder Kumar KaptanAAP candidate Punardeep Singh Swahney wins
Chauhan BangerShagufta ChaudharyAasma RehmanSaba GajiCongress candidate Shagufta Chaudhary wins
Chaukhandi NagarRamesh YadavSunil Kumar ChaddhaSuman KherwalAAP candidate Sunil Kumar Chaddha wins

Live Updates

  • 1:13 PM IST

    Updates to this blog has ended and archived

  • 1:13 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Results LIVE: BJP candidate Anil Kumar Tyagi wins from Burari ward

  • 10:47 AM IST

    Chauhan Banger MCD Poll result LIVE: Congress candidate Shagufta Chaudhary leading

  • 10:46 AM IST

    Chaukhandi Nagar MCD poll result LIVE: BJP candidate Suman Kherwal leading

  • 10:46 AM IST

    Chandani Mahal MCD Poll result LIVE: BJP candidate Irfanuddin Malik leading

  • 10:45 AM IST

    Burari MCD Poll Result LIVE: AAP candidate Aashish Tyagi leading

  • 9:04 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Polls LIVE: BJP maintains lead in official trends

    BJP: 55

    AAP: 20

    CONGRESS : 3

  • 8:53 AM IST

    Watch LIVE Streaming of Delhi MCD Poll Results 2022 Here

  • 8:52 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Chandni Chowk Result LIVE: BJP’s Ravinder Kumar Kaptan is leading from Chandni Chowk

  • 8:36 AM IST

    Burari, Chandani Mahal, Chandni Chowk, Chauhan Banger, Chaukhandi Nagar Result LIVE: WHO WON THESE WARDS IN 2017 DELHI MCD POLLS?

    Earlier in 2017, BJP had won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in all three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC and EDMC. AAP had finished second in the municipal elections in 2017 with 48 seats while Congress had finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

    WARD

    WINNER

    PARTY
    Burari Anil Kumar Tyagi BJP
    Chandani Mahal New ward of MCD
    Chandni Chowk Ravinder Kumar BJP
    Chauhan Banger Abdul Rehman AAP
    Chaukhandi Nagar New ward of MCD

Published Date: December 7, 2022 1:00 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 1:31 PM IST