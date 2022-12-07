live

Delhi MCD Results: AAP Wins in Chandni Chowk, Chaukhandi Nagar, Chandani Mahal; Congress Bags Chauhan Banger & BJP Gets Burari

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full List of winners from Burari, Chandani Mahal, Chandni Chowk, Chauhan Banger, Chaukhandi Nagar.

India.com is here with latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Burari, Chandani Mahal, Chandni Chowk, Chauhan Banger, Chaukhandi Nagar.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The result of Delhi municipal corporation’s Burari, Chandani Mahal, Chandni Chowk, Chauhan Banger, Chaukhandi Nagar wards has been announced along with other 245 wards on Wednesday, December 7. Among these wards, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won in Chandni Chowk, Chaukhandi Nagar and Chandani Mahal, Congress bagged Chauhan Banger and BJP has won in Burari. The counting of votes began at 8 am and this is the first time AAP has come to power after 15 years of BJP’s reign in the MCD. This is the national capital’s maiden MCD election after the delimitation of wards. Both the BJP and the AAP had fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress contested on 247 seats in the civic body polls. The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007 when the MCD was a unified body.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST

WARD CONGRESS AAP BJP Winner’s List Burari Nitin Tyagi Aashish Tyagi Anil Tyagi BJP candidate Anil Kumar Tyagi wins Chandani Mahal Mohd. Hamid Aale Iqbal Irfan Malik AAP candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal wins Chandni Chowk Rahul Sharma Punardeep Singh Swahney (Sabby) Ravinder Kumar Kaptan AAP candidate Punardeep Singh Swahney wins Chauhan Banger Shagufta Chaudhary Aasma Rehman Saba Gaji Congress candidate Shagufta Chaudhary wins Chaukhandi Nagar Ramesh Yadav Sunil Kumar Chaddha Suman Kherwal AAP candidate Sunil Kumar Chaddha wins

