Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins in Civil Lines, Chirag Delhi, Chhatarpur, Chhittaranjan Park; BJP Gets Chhawala

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes in Delhi’s Chhatarpur, Chhawala, Chhittaranjan Park, Chirag Delhi, Civil Lines wards is over and the Aam Aadmi Party has won 4 out of these 5 wards here. The vote counting was held amid tight security at several centers across the region. This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. The voting for all 250 MCD seats was held on December 4 with over 50% voter turnout. The BJP had ruled MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 and won all three corporations (North, South and East) even after trifurcation in 2012, however, this MCD polls 2022, the AAP created an impact by getting a sweeping victory. Earlier, there were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations – NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD

WARD CONGRESS AAP BJP Winner’s List Chhatarpur Manisha Khatana Pinky Tyagi Shikha Tyagi AAP candidate Pinky Tyagi wins Chhawala Sukhbir Singh Jagdish Shashi Yadav BJP candidate Shashi Yadav Wins Chhittaranjan Park Bhawna Gupta Ashu Thakur Kanchan Bhadana Chaudhary AAP candidate Ashu Thakur wins Chirag Delhi Vandana Saini Krishan Jakhar Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya AAP candidate Krishan Jakhar wins Civil Lines Charan Dass Vikas Tank Sardar Avtar Singh AAP candidate Vikas Tank Wins

