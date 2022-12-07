live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins in Civil Lines, Chirag Delhi, Chhatarpur, Chhittaranjan Park; BJP Gets Chhawala

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full list of winners from Chhatarpur, Chhawala, Chhittaranjan Park, Chirag Delhi, Civil Lines.

Updated: December 7, 2022 1:44 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

India.com brings to you latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Chhatarpur, Chhawala, Chhittaranjan Park, Chirag Delhi, Civil Lines.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes in Delhi’s Chhatarpur, Chhawala, Chhittaranjan Park, Chirag Delhi, Civil Lines wards is over and the Aam Aadmi Party has won 4 out of these 5 wards here. The vote counting was held amid tight security at several centers across the region. This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. The voting for all 250 MCD seats was held on December 4 with over 50% voter turnout. The BJP had ruled MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 and won all three corporations (North, South and East) even after trifurcation in 2012, however, this MCD polls 2022, the AAP created an impact by getting a sweeping victory. Earlier, there were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations – NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

Also Read:

WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST OF DELHI MCD

WARD

CONGRESS

AAP

BJP

Winner’s List

ChhatarpurManisha KhatanaPinky TyagiShikha TyagiAAP candidate Pinky Tyagi wins
ChhawalaSukhbir SinghJagdishShashi YadavBJP candidate Shashi Yadav Wins
Chhittaranjan ParkBhawna GuptaAshu ThakurKanchan Bhadana ChaudharyAAP candidate Ashu Thakur wins
Chirag DelhiVandana SainiKrishan Jakhar 

Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya

AAP candidate Krishan Jakhar wins
Civil LinesCharan DassVikas TankSardar Avtar SinghAAP candidate Vikas Tank Wins

Live Updates

  • 1:44 PM IST

    Updates to this blog has ended and archived

  • 1:43 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: AAP candidate Krishan Jakhar wins from Chirag Delhi

  • 1:42 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: AAP candidate Vikas Tank Wins from Delhi’s Civil Lines

  • 1:42 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP candidate Shashi Yadav Wins from Chhawala

  • 12:27 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: AAP candidate Ashu Thakur wins from Chhittaranjan Park

  • 10:58 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Poll Result LIVE: AAP’s Vikas is leading in Civil Lines by 4,864 votes against BJP’s Avtar Singh.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Poll Result LIVE: Why MCD poll results are crucial for BJP, AAP?

    The MCD is among the largest civic bodies in the world. It comes second after the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which oversees an estimated 1.4 crore people in Tokyo’s villages, towns, cities and special wards. READ HERE

  • 9:37 AM IST

    Civil Lines MCD Poll Result LIVE: AAP candidate Vikas Tank leading

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS
    Vikas AAP LEAD
    Avtar Singh BJP TRAIL
    Charan Dass INC TRAIL
    Arun Kumar IND TRAIL
    Bharat OTHERS TRAIL
  • 9:36 AM IST

    Chirag Delhi Result LIVE: BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya leading

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS
    Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya BJP LEAD
    Vandana Saini INC TRAIL
    Madhusmita Das IND TRAIL
    Devender Singh OTHERS TRAIL
    Krishan Jakhar AAP TRAIL
  • 9:35 AM IST

    Chhittaranjan Park MCD Result LIVE: AAP candidate Ashu Kumar leading

    CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS
    Ashu Thakur AAP LEAD
    Kanchan Choudhary BJP TRAIL
    Bhavna Gupta INC TRAIL

Published Date: December 7, 2022 8:00 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 1:44 PM IST