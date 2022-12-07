live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Wins Geeta Colony, Gautam Puri, Gandhi Nagar; AAP Bags Fateh Nagar, Gharoli

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP won Gandhi Nagar, Gautam Puri and Geeta Colony wards while AAP bagged Fateh Nagar and Gharoli.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Fateh Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Gautam Puri, Geeta Colony, Gharoli Counting Update

MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP won Gandhi Nagar, Gautam Puri and Geeta Colony wards while AAP bagged Fateh Nagar and Gharoli. The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 began at 8 AM today. The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) went to polls on December 4. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi MCD won MCD Election 2022. Check all updates on Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 from Fateh Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Gautam Puri, Geeta Colony and Gharoli. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Delhi MCD Election Result 2022, winners list and other details.

Load More