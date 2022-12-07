live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Wins Geeta Colony, Gautam Puri, Gandhi Nagar; AAP Bags Fateh Nagar, Gharoli

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP won Gandhi Nagar, Gautam Puri and Geeta Colony wards while AAP bagged Fateh Nagar and Gharoli.

Updated: December 7, 2022 2:33 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

mcd election 2022, mcd result 2022, mcd election result 2022, mcd election 2022 result,delhi mcd,mcd election delhi result, delhi mcd result,delhi election,mcd election delhi, delhi election result, mcd election result date, mcd result date, delhi mcd election 2022, delhi mcd election 2022 result, delhi election 2022, mcd delhi election result date, delhi mcd result date, election result date, Fateh Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Gautam Puri, Geeta Colony, Gharoli
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Fateh Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Gautam Puri, Geeta Colony, Gharoli Counting Update

MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP won Gandhi Nagar, Gautam Puri and Geeta Colony wards while AAP bagged Fateh Nagar and Gharoli. The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 began at 8 AM today. The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) went to polls on December 4.  Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi MCD won MCD Election 2022. Check all updates on Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 from Fateh Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Gautam Puri, Geeta Colony and Gharoli. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Delhi MCD Election Result 2022, winners list and other details.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 2:33 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 1:47 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Ward-wise list of winners

    Fateh Nagar – AAP’s Raminder Kaur won

    Gandhi Nagar – BJP’s Priya Kamboj won

    Gautam Puri – BJP’s Satya Sharma won

    Geeta Colony – BJP’s Neemaa Bhagat won

    Gharoli – AAP’s Priyanka Gautam won

  • 11:51 AM IST
    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Results 2022:
    BJP’s Neemaa Bhagat wins Geeta Colony | BJP’s Neemaa Bhagat won Geeta Colony ward.
  • 10:15 AM IST
    LIVE MCD Election Result: BJP’s Satya Sarma wins from Gautam Puri
  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE MCD Election Result: BJP’s Inder Jit Kaur Leads From Fateh Nagar In Early Trends | BJP’s Inder Jit Kaur is leading from Fateh Nagar, shows early trends.

  • 8:55 AM IST

    MCD Election Result LIVE: AAP Takes Lead Again

  • 8:45 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Walks Past AAP To Take Lead In Initial Trends

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Fateh Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Gautam Puri, Geeta Colony, Gharoli Counting Update | The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates from Fateh Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Gautam Puri, Geeta Colony and Gharoli.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 7, 2022 7:10 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 2:33 PM IST