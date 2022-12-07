live

MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Sweeps Ghonda, Govind Puri And Greater Kailash; AAP Gokal Puri, Gorakh Park- Winners List

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Winners List: AAP candidates Somwati Chaudhary won from Goka Puri, Priyanka Saxena from Gorakh Park while BJP candidates Preeti Gupta, Chander Prakash and Shikha Roy won Ghonda, Govind Puri and Greater Kailash respectively.

Ghonda, Gokal Puri, Gorakh Park, Govind Puri, Greater Kailash counting updates

LIVE Ghonda, Gokal Puri, Gorakh Park, Govind Puri, Greater Kailash: The counting of votes for Ghonda, Gokal Puri, Gorakh Park, Govind Puri, Greater Kailash among 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 were held on Wednesday, Dec 7. AAP candidates Somwati Chaudhary won from Goka Puri, Priyanka Saxena from Gorakh Park while BJP candidates Preeti Gupta, Chander Prakash and Shikha Roy won Ghonda, Govind Puri and Greater Kailash respectively.

Here are the list of winning candidates from Ghonda, Gokal Puri, Gorakh Park, Govind Puri, Greater Kailash.

Winners List

Ward Candidates Party Winners Ghonda Preeti Gupta BJP Wins Gokal Puri Somwati Chaudhary AAP Wins Gorakh Park Priyanka Saxena AAP Wins Govind Puri Chander Prakash BJP Wins Greater Kailash Shikha Roy BJP Wins

