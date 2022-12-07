Top Recommended Stories
MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Sweeps Ghonda, Govind Puri And Greater Kailash; AAP Gokal Puri, Gorakh Park- Winners List
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Winners List: AAP candidates Somwati Chaudhary won from Goka Puri, Priyanka Saxena from Gorakh Park while BJP candidates Preeti Gupta, Chander Prakash and Shikha Roy won Ghonda, Govind Puri and Greater Kailash respectively.
LIVE Ghonda, Gokal Puri, Gorakh Park, Govind Puri, Greater Kailash: The counting of votes for Ghonda, Gokal Puri, Gorakh Park, Govind Puri, Greater Kailash among 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 were held on Wednesday, Dec 7. AAP candidates Somwati Chaudhary won from Goka Puri, Priyanka Saxena from Gorakh Park while BJP candidates Preeti Gupta, Chander Prakash and Shikha Roy won Ghonda, Govind Puri and Greater Kailash respectively.
Here are the list of winning candidates from Ghonda, Gokal Puri, Gorakh Park, Govind Puri, Greater Kailash.
Winners List
|Ward
|Candidates
|Party
|Winners
|Ghonda
|Preeti Gupta
|BJP
|Wins
|Gokal Puri
|Somwati Chaudhary
|AAP
|Wins
|Gorakh Park
|Priyanka Saxena
|AAP
|Wins
|Govind Puri
|Chander Prakash
|BJP
|Wins
|Greater Kailash
|Shikha Roy
|BJP
|Wins
