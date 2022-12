live

MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins IP Ext, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur; BJP Begs Jagat Puri – Check Winners List

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 winners list: AAP won from IP Extension, Jahangir Puri and Jaitpur BJP takes away Jagat Puri ward. Independent candidate Meena Devi wins Isapur ward.

IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur Counting Updates

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 was held on Wednesday (December 7).

IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur complete Winners list

Ward Candidates Party Winners IP Extension Rachna AAP Wins Isapur Meena Devi IND Wins Jagat Puri Raju Sachdeva BJP Wins Jahangir Puri Timsy Sharma AAP Wins Jaitpur Hema AAP Wins

