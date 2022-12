live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins In Janakpuri South, Jawalpuri, Jama Masjid, Jharoda. BJP Wins In Janakpuri West

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Dimple Ahuja has won from Janakpuri-South and BJP’s Urmila Chauhan has won from Janakpuri-West wards. AAP’s Sultana Abad has won from Jama Masjid ward. AAP’s Santosh Devi won from Jawalpuri and Gagan Choudhary won from Jharoda.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY JAMA MASJID JANAKPURI SOUTH JANAKPURI WEST JAWALPURI JHARODA Congress Shahin Parveen Geeta Anushree Khutel Veena Chauhan AAP Sultana Abad Dimple Ahuja Santosh Chilwal Santosh Devi Gagan Choudhary BJP Asha Verma Akriti Kaur Thapar Urmila Chawla Bimla Brijesh Kumar Rai

