LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP, AAP, Congress Win In Jhilmil, Joharipur & Kabir Nagar

Updated: December 7, 2022 2:37 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Pankaj Luthra has won from Jhilmil ward. AAP’s Roshan Lal has won from Joharipur ward. AAP’s Sudesh Kumar has won from Kakrola. Congress’ Zarif has won from Kabir Nagar. AAP’s Munesh Devi has won from Kadipur.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTYJHILMILJOHARIPURKABIR NAGARKADIPURKAKROLA
CongressPuneet ManchandaMunesh KumarZarifRuma RanaIndrawati Singh
AAPAvdesh Kumar ChoubeyRoshan LalSazidMunesh DeviSudesh Kumar
BJPPankaj LuthraRaj KumarVinod GuptaUrmila RanaPawan Kumar Tomar

Live Updates

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Munesh Devi has won from Kadipur.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Congress’ Zarif has won from Kabir Nagar.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Sudesh Kumar has won from Kakrola.

  • 12:47 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Munesh Devi leads in Kadipur.

  • 11:53 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Roshan Lal has won from Joharipur.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Panjak Luthra has won from Jhilmil.

  • 10:34 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Sudesh Kumar leads in Kakrola.

  • 10:31 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Munesh Devi leads in Kadipur.

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Congress’ Zarif leads in Kabir Nagar.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Roshan Lal leads in Joharipur.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 8:02 AM IST

