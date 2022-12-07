Top Recommended Stories
LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP, AAP, Congress Win In Jhilmil, Joharipur & Kabir Nagar
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Winners List For Jhilmil, Joharipur, Kabir Nagar, Kadipur, Kakrola.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Pankaj Luthra has won from Jhilmil ward. AAP’s Roshan Lal has won from Joharipur ward. AAP’s Sudesh Kumar has won from Kakrola. Congress’ Zarif has won from Kabir Nagar. AAP’s Munesh Devi has won from Kadipur.
PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST
|PARTY
|JHILMIL
|JOHARIPUR
|KABIR NAGAR
|KADIPUR
|KAKROLA
|Congress
|Puneet Manchanda
|Munesh Kumar
|Zarif
|Ruma Rana
|Indrawati Singh
|AAP
|Avdesh Kumar Choubey
|Roshan Lal
|Sazid
|Munesh Devi
|Sudesh Kumar
|BJP
|Pankaj Luthra
|Raj Kumar
|Vinod Gupta
|Urmila Rana
|Pawan Kumar Tomar
