live

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP, AAP, Congress Win In Jhilmil, Joharipur & Kabir Nagar

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Winners List For Jhilmil, Joharipur, Kabir Nagar, Kadipur, Kakrola.

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Jhilmil, Joharipur, Kabir Nagar, Kadipur, Kakrola Counting Updates

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Pankaj Luthra has won from Jhilmil ward. AAP’s Roshan Lal has won from Joharipur ward. AAP’s Sudesh Kumar has won from Kakrola. Congress’ Zarif has won from Kabir Nagar. AAP’s Munesh Devi has won from Kadipur.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY JHILMIL JOHARIPUR KABIR NAGAR KADIPUR KAKROLA Congress Puneet Manchanda Munesh Kumar Zarif Ruma Rana Indrawati Singh AAP Avdesh Kumar Choubey Roshan Lal Sazid Munesh Devi Sudesh Kumar BJP Pankaj Luthra Raj Kumar Vinod Gupta Urmila Rana Pawan Kumar Tomar

Load More