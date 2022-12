Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins In Kalyanpuri, Kapashera, Kanjhawala. BJP Wins In Kamla Nagar, Kalkaji

live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Winners List For Kalkaji, Kalyanpuri, Kamla Nagar, Kanjhawala, Kapashera

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Aam Aadmi Party’s Aarti Yadav has won from Kapashera ward. BJP’s Renu Aggarwal has won from Kamla Nagar. AAP’s Dhirender Kumar Bunty Gautam has won from Kalyanpuri. BJP’s Yogita Singh has won from Kalkaji and AAP’s Sandeep has won from Kanjhawala

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY KALKAJI KALYANPURI KAMLA NAGAR KANJHAWALA KAPASHERA Congress Narindra Kaur Captain Bhola Singh Ashima Gandhi Joginder Singh Laxmi Devi AAP Shivani Chauhan Dhirender Kumar Bunty Gautam Kiran Gupta Sethi Sandeep Aarti Yadav BJP Yogita Singh Rajkumar Dhillon Renu Agarwall Varun Saini Sunita Yadav

