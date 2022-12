Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP Wins In Karol Bagh, Karam Pura. BJP Wins In Karawal Nagar East & West, Kardam Puri

live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Urmila Devi has won from Karol Bagh and Rakesh Joshi has won from Karam Pura. BJP’s Shimla Devi has won from Karawal Nagar-East, Mukesh Kumar Bansal has won from Kardam Puri, and Satyapal Singh has won from Karawal Nagar-West.

PARTY KARAM PURA KARAWAL NAGAR-EAST KARAWAL NAGAR-WEST KARDAM PURI KAROL BAGH Congress Satdev Goyal Saroj Baghel Dharmender Singh Sanjay Gour Pooja AAP Rakesh Joshi Asha Bansal Jitender Bansala Mukesh Yadav Urmila Devi BJP Rajiv Girotra Shimla Devi Satyapal Singh Mukesh Bansal Usha Lavawariya

