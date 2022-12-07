live

Delhi MCD Election Result: Keshav Puram, Keshopur, Khanpur, Khyala, Kirari Results | Winners List

MCD Election Result: Delhi witnessed the crucial MCD elections on Sunday, a three-way race between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll, ending the dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled the civic body for the past 15 years.

Delhi witnessed the crucial MCD elections on Sunday, a three-way race between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022. Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14.

