Delhi MCD Election Result: Keshav Puram, Keshopur, Khanpur, Khyala, Kirari Results | Winners List

MCD Election Result: Delhi witnessed the crucial MCD elections on Sunday, a three-way race between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress.

Updated: December 7, 2022 5:07 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll, ending the dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled the civic body for the past 15 years.

Delhi witnessed the crucial MCD elections on Sunday, a three-way race between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022. Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14.

Updates to this blog have been closed. Thanks for staying with us

Live Updates

  • 2:57 PM IST

    Winners List:

    Keshav Puram: BJP Wins

    Keshopur: Result Awaits

    Khanpur: BJP Wins

    Khyala: AAP Wins

    Kirari: AAP Wins

  • 2:56 PM IST

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked the people of Delhi for trusting the party.

    “Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world’s biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a staunch honest and working @ArvindKejriwal ji win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility.”

  • 2:12 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday emerged victorious as it has so far clinched 126 seats, ending BJP’s 15-year reign over MCD.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    AAP crosses 100-seat benchmark, BJP over 80

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won over 100 seats so far. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also not far behind with 83 seats in its kitty.

  • 12:47 PM IST

  • 12:46 PM IST
    MCD results 2022: BJP Wins Rani Bagh, Paschim Vihar and Saraswati Vihar
  • 12:24 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged victorious on all three seats in the Tughlakabad Legislative Assembly.

  • 12:18 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Victory margin widens as AAP grabs 89 seats, BJP registers win on 69 seats.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result Update:

    • BJP’s Kusum Lata Wins from Kotla Mubarakpur ward
    • AAP’s Dimple Ahuja wins From Janakpuri South
    • BJP’s Urmila Chawla wins from Janakpuri West ward.
    • BJP’s Neemaa Bhagat wins from Geeta Colony.
    • BJP’s Ritu Goyal Wins From Rohini-F
    • AAP’s Aarti Yadav Wins From Kapashera
    • AAP’s Sultana Abad wins from Jama Masjid
    • BJP wins from Preet Vihar
    • AAP’s Simmi Yadav Wins From Sagarpur
    • AAP candidate Bobi from Sultanpuri-A ward wins

Published Date: December 7, 2022 12:02 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 5:07 PM IST