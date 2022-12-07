live

Delhi MCD Election Result: Kishan Ganj, Kohat Enclave, Kondli, Kotla Mubarakpur, Krishna Nagar Results | Winners List

The results of the MCD polls will be announced on December 7. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray.

Delhi MCD Polls 2022 Result Live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll, ending the dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled the civic body for the past 15 years.Delhi saw the important MCD elections on Sunday, a three-way contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. The results of the polls will be announced on December 7. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 percent, BJP 39 percent, Congress 11 percent and others 04 per cent. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards cast their votes in the crucial civil polls. The counting of the votes to commence shortly.

Earlier in 2017, BJP had won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in all three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC and EDMC. AAP had finished second in the municipal elections in 2017 with 48 seats while Congress had finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

