Delhi MCD Election Result: Kishan Ganj, Kohat Enclave, Kondli, Kotla Mubarakpur, Krishna Nagar Results | Winners List

The results of the MCD polls will be announced on December 7. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray.

Updated: December 7, 2022 5:08 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Delhi MCD Polls 2022 Result Live
Delhi MCD Polls 2022 Result Live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll, ending the dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled the civic body for the past 15 years.Delhi saw the important MCD elections on Sunday, a three-way contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. The results of the polls will be announced on December 7. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).  In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 percent, BJP 39 percent, Congress 11 percent and others 04 per cent. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards cast their votes in the crucial civil polls. The counting of the votes to commence shortly.

Earlier in 2017, BJP had won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in all three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC and EDMC. AAP had finished second in the municipal elections in 2017 with 48 seats while Congress had finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

Live Updates

  • 3:00 PM IST

    Winners List


    Kishan Ganj: AAP Wins

    Kohat Enclave: BJP Wins

    Kondli: BJP Wins

    Kotla Mubarakpur: BJP Wins

    Krishna Nagar: BJP Wins

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked the people of Delhi for trusting the party.

    “Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world’s biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a staunch honest and working @ArvindKejriwal ji win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility.”

  • 2:18 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday emerged victorious as it has so far clinched 126 seats, ending BJP’s 15-year reign over MCD.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    AAP crosses 100-seat benchmark, BJP over 80

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won over 100 seats so far. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also not far behind with 83 seats in its kitty.

  • 12:47 PM IST

  • 12:45 PM IST
    MCD results 2022: BJP Wins Rani Bagh, Paschim Vihar and Saraswati Vihar
  • 12:24 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged victorious on all three seats in the Tughlakabad Legislative Assembly.

  • 12:18 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Victory margin widens as AAP grabs 89 seats, BJP registers win on 69 seats.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result Update:

    • BJP’s Kusum Lata Wins from Kotla Mubarakpur ward
    • AAP’s Dimple Ahuja wins From Janakpuri South
    • BJP’s Urmila Chawla wins from Janakpuri West ward.
    • BJP’s Neemaa Bhagat wins from Geeta Colony.
    • BJP’s Ritu Goyal Wins From Rohini-F
    • AAP’s Aarti Yadav Wins From Kapashera
    • AAP’s Sultana Abad wins from Jama Masjid
    • BJP wins from Preet Vihar
    • AAP’s Simmi Yadav Wins From Sagarpur
    • AAP candidate Bobi from Sultanpuri-A ward wins
  • 11:43 AM IST

Published Date: December 7, 2022 12:03 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 5:08 PM IST